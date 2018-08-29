With Mart returning a bevy of players from their Class 2A Division I state championship team, the district would seem to be the Panthers’ for the taking. However, Hubbard has a history of playing good ball and may be up for the challenge. Frost was also a playoff team last year, as was Meridian. The Yellow Jackets are under a new head coach but have a plenty of starters with playoff experience returning. Overall, this district should be competitive with plenty of good games to be played in district play.
Dawson and Wortham are coming off disappointing seasons but are always seeking to improve, with the ultimate goal to reach the playoffs.
Still, Mart is the team every team will be aiming at, and the Panthers will get everyone else’s best shot. Can the Panthers repeat as state champs?
Dawson Bulldogs
2017: 3-7 (1-4)
Head coach: Ronnie Striplin (2nd season, 3-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/6
All-time: 401-451-27 since 1927
Offense: Wishbone
Defense: 4-2-5
Playoffs: 10-16-1 in 17 trips, last in 2010
State titles: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs have not had a long history of winning, but second-year head coach Ronnie Striplin isn’t concerned about that. He’s trying to instill a certain attitude in his team. “I want them to battle every down of every minute of every game,” he says. “If we’re in every game the entire game, I’ll know we’re doing that.”
His players are confident they can play with everybody — in fact, starting QB Brendan Horner told his coach they were going to go undefeated this year. There are several good teams in 8-2A Div. I, but Striplin believes his Bulldogs can compete with almost everyone in the district.
It’s a young team, with only six seniors this year, but most of the players already have a year’s seasoning under their belts, and are now familiar with the playbook. Dawson has a definite shot at making the playoffs.
Schedule
Aug. 30 Axtell (at Waco ISD) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Valley Mills 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Thorndale 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Ranger 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Hubbard* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Meridian* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Frost* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Mart* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Wortham* 7:30 p.m.
Frost Polar Bears
2017: 7-4 (4-1), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Coy Barker (4th season, 16-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/7
All-time: 359-480-20
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 8-10 in 11 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: It wasn’t too long ago when the Polar Bears were never considered serious contenders for a playoff bid. Those days are long gone now, with the team making the postseason each of the last two years. With last year’s district Newcomer of the Year, Ramon Manrriquez (120 carries for 1,103 yards and 17 TDs receiving), and first-team all-district QB Antoni Alvarado (83 completions on 162 attempts for 1,528 yards, 16 TDs rushing) returning, along with OL/LB Colton Ward and WR Devin Gruben, the team hopes to make a run in the playoffs.
Fourth-year head coach Coy Barker is also looking forward to OL/DL Patrick Daughtry making an impact. “He’s 6-2, 245 pounds, and has good feet and hands.” The Polar Bears had a balanced attack last year, with 1,878 yards rushing and 1,589 passing, but injuries hindered the team going into the playoffs last year. According to Barker, the team had to start five freshmen in the game.
“We play in a tough district, with three teams in the state’s top 20,” Barker said. Still, he has confidence that Frost, if it stays healthy, can make a deep run in the playoffs. “Our successful season is not just getting to the playoffs, but getting there and winning some games,” he said. “We have to be healthy. And we want to be consistent in our success.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Cayuga 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Granger 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 Itasca 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Wortham* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Hubbard* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Dawson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Meridian* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Mart* 7:30 p.m.
Hubbard Jaguars
2017: 4-7 (2-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Russell Anderson (4th season, 18-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/6
All-time: 479-392-28 since 1910
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 14-21-1 in 24 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Last season, the Jaguars made it to the playoffs with a fourth-place finish after going 2-3 in district. Fourth-year head coach Russell Anderson expects better things from his team this year. “Last year was an unusual year,” he said. “There were some discipline issues and injuries that had an effect on the team.” He said this year’s team is showing a good work ethic, they’re healthier and should be more consistent as a result.
Coach Anderson touts OL/DL Sebastian Olvera as a player to watch. “He’s 6-4, weighs 285 and has good athleticism for someone his size. And LB/WR Cooper Martin looks to have a good year.” QB Logan Morris, RB Justin McCombs, TE/WR Kyle Payne and OL Chance Hasse will also play big roles.
The team wants to be competitive in non-district games and, should they make the postseason again, to be competitive in any playoff games. “With playoffs in this division, making a run in the playoffs depends on health and how things line up,” said Anderson. “The goal is to always be competitive.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Itasca 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Valley Mills 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Cayuga 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Dawson* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Frost* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Mart* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Wortham* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Meridian* 7:30 p.m.
Mart Panthers
2017: 15-1 (5-0), won Class 2A Div. I state championship
Head coach: Kevin Hoffman (4th season), 35-5
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 768-333-39 since 1912
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 108-38-1 in 38 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 6 (1957, 1969, 1999, 2006, 2010, 2017)
Outlook: The expectations are the same as they’ve always been. Winning the Class 2A Division I state title back in December didn’t change anything, it merely added to the tradition that is Mart football.
Driving down the main street in Mart, off to the side there’s a mural painted with all of the years the Panthers have won state.
After 2017, painted on the wall is “...”
“We would love to get back there and have a chance at winning another state championship,” head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We prepare the same. We know we have to get better today to have that opportunity.”
Gone is starting quarterback Jace Terry. Kyler Martin steps in to fill that role, one he’s prepped all summer for. The Super Centex first-team baseball player didn’t play baseball this summer in order to focus on football.
He won’t be alone in the backfield as Tyrek Horne and Shatydrick Bailey are both back for more. Horne finished with 2,090 yards and 26 touchdowns, while Bailey recorded 990 yards and 21 touchdowns.
While the concern a year ago was the lack of experience, the Panthers are more than ready to go in 2018.
“They played on the biggest stage under the brightest lights,” Hoffman said. “This senior class has a lot of games under their belt. We’ve got experience now. These guys, these seniors have led this group throughout the offseason, the spring and the summer.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Holland 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Franklin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Riesel 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Refugio 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Meridian* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Wortham* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Hubbard* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Dawson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Frost* 7:30 p.m.
Meridian Yellow Jackets
2017: 3-8 (3-2), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Stony Coffman (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/5
All-time: 479-329-9 since 1920
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
Playoffs: 8-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: With less than two months to go before football practice was to begin, the Yellow Jackets found themselves looking for a new head coach. They found it in Stony Coffman, a 29-year coaching veteran who came home. With a short timeframe before the season begins, Coffman is installing his playbook a little bit of a time.
He’s been very pleased with quarterback Derek Mallot. “He’s really smart and he’s stepping into the position without experience and doing a great job in learning in such a short time.” RB Demetrik Davenport is one of three runners that has impressed Coffman as well.
Coming in at such a late date, the team is emphasizing a culture of discipline and personal accountability. The Jackets are starting from the ground up, and their coach says “We want to work to the best of our ability in every game.” If Meridian competes in every game, Coffman believes that will be the team’s measure of success this year.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Santo 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Riesel 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Granger 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Moody 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Valley Mills 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Mart* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Dawson* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Wortham* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Frost* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Hubbard* 7:30 p.m.
Wortham Bulldogs
2017: 4-6 (0-5)
Head coach: Chad Coker (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 426-401-37 since 1923
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
Playoffs: 11-20-1 in 22 trips, last in 2012
State titles: None
Outlook: Chad Coker takes over the reins of the Bulldogs as a first-time head coach, but he’s been in the coaching business for 20 years. Wortham went 4-6 last year, going 0-5 in district.
“I want to instill character, sportsmanship, and integrity. We will be very young this year,” said Coker, “however, I have no doubt that we will be competitive. Of course we all want to win, but I want to mold young men who will be great co-workers, husbands, and fathers of tomorrow.”
With the spread offense, WRs Kemontrell Jackson, Lane McDaniel, Lane Zapien and Evan Ray should get a lot of looks from starting QB Brandon Coker. Coker says the team feels they have something to prove, believing that no one expects anything from them.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Itasca 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Dallas First Baptist 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Cayuga 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Frost* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Mart* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Meridian* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Hubbard* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Dawson* 7:30 p.m.