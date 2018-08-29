This summer was a scorcher, and if the Iredell Dragons have anything to say about it, the fall will be no less of an inferno.
The Dragons are the No. 2-ranked team in 1A Div. II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, and expectations are surging after the program’s first 10-win season since 1987.
“They’re ranked No. 2 in the state, one of the better teams out there, and they’re the favorites,” Walnut Springs coach Tim Trotter said. “But we’re not just going to give it to them. We’re just nine miles down the road, it’s always a big game when we get together with Iredell.”
Walnut Springs suffered through an unusual 2-8 season in 2017, its first losing record since 2002. But the Hornets are motivated to get back into the playoff mix. They’ll have to hold off Cranfills Gap, which has a nice collection of returners back for second-year head coach Adam Carroll, and the Three Way Braves, a maiden varsity program from Erath County.
Iredell Dragons
2017: 10-3 (3-0), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Luis Guereca (7th season, 42-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Offense: Tight
Defense: 2-3
Playoffs: 9-14 in 16 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Iredell’s quest for a state ring will be led by senior RB/LB Morgan Whitfield, one of the top players in all of 1A Div. II. Whitfield rushed for 1,449 yards, scored 41 TDs, made 104 tackles and picked off four passes for the Dragons last year, earning Super Centex honors.
Leman Saunders, a writer for SixManSource.com, called Whitfield “the classic running back” with “agility, toughness, field vision and game awareness.”
But Whitfield won’t have to do it all alone. OL Colton Fowler is a dangerous tight center who scored 13 times himself, and the Dragons also return all-district standouts WR/DB Landry Proffitt, FB/DB Angel Argott and E/DL Sergio Munoz.
Iredell’s defense pitched three shutouts last fall, and gave up only 16 points in its two playoff wins.
Schedule
Sept. 1 Lometa 5:00 p.m.
(at Gorman)
Sept. 7 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Blum 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Gordon 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Granbury 7:30 p.m.
N. Cen. Texas 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Jonesboro 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 26 at W. Springs* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2 Cranfills Gap* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Three Way* 7:00 p.m.
Walnut Springs Hornets
2017: 2-8 (1-2)
Head coach: Adam Carroll (2nd season, 4-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-1-2
Playoffs: 10-16 in 17 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: Losing seasons are pretty uncommon in Walnut Springs, and the good news for the Hornets is that they’ll have plenty of depth in their drive to get back to the playoffs. Tim Trotter’s team has 17 players out, which will allow the coach to play a JV schedule in addition to his varsity slate and get some of his younger players some game action.
Vance Trotter, the coach’s son, will get his chance to sling the rock as the starting QB . The team’s top receiver from last year, Seth Schilling, is shifting to RB, but Tim Trotter believes he’ll make a smooth transition. “He doesn’t have a lot of experience at running back, but I think he’ll do a good job,” Trotter said.
C Hunter Aleman was an all-district performer as a spread center. FB/DB Cruz Chavez has a knack for making plays on both sides of the ball, and Trotter also believes that DB Cameron Townley should make some major strides after missing part of last year with an injury.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Sidney 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Bynum 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 14 Gordon 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Avalon 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Lingleville 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Mt. Calm 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 26 Iredell* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Three Way* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 9 Cran. Gap* 7:00 p.m.
Cranfills Gap Lions
2017: 4-6 (0-3)
Head coach: Adam Carroll (2nd season, 4-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-3
Playoffs: 1-7 in 7 trips, last in 2013
State titles: None
Outlook: Enrollment numbers at Gap have been on an uptick in recent years, and that can only help when you’re trying to recruit players to come out for football.
In Adam Carroll’s first year as head coach, the Lions were competitive, losing several of their games in shootout fashion. Five starters are back, so they should be able to put up some points again.
RB/DE Roberto Perez and FB/DL Ricardo Brionez both earned first-team all-district honors. QB/LB Bennie Wright has big-play capability as well. He’ll look to make even more of an impact after catching six TD passes and throwing three last season.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Evant 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Mullin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Sidney 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Bynum 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Three Way* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Iredell* 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 9 at W. Springs* 7:00 p.m.