High expectations are an annual rite at Bremond, and this year is no exception.
After winning three straight Class 2A Division II state championships, the Tigers reached the area finals last season. Once again they’re the favorites to win district , but with a thin roster they can’t afford many injuries.
“We’re super thin with numbers,” said Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski. “We had 16 players for our first varsity scrimmage. We’ve got some good players coming back, but after that we’re young and inexperienced.”
With nine players returning on each side of the ball, Iola could challenge Bremond following last year’s run to the Division II regional semifinals. Granger is hoping for another playoff berth while Chilton and Bartlett should improve this season.
Bremond Tigers
2017: 10-2 (5-0), reached area round of playoffs
Head coach: Jeff Kasowski (8th season, 82-15)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/4
All-time: 531-355-26
Offense: One-back shotgun
Defense: 5-2
Playoffs: 72-25-2 in 31 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 4 (1981, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Outlook: After playing on the jayvee last year due to UIL transfer rules, J.T. Anthony is ready to step in at quarterback for the Tigers.
“He’s a dual threat guy who is calm and has a good arm and runs really well,” head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “He got to spend last year on the JV, so he learned our offense and has had a good offseason. We’re looking for him to run our offense.”
Anthony will have some talented threats surrounding him with RBs Dalton Wilganowski and T.J. Grimes and receivers RyKendria Paul and Seth Kasowski. The offensive line should be a strong point with Nolan Hopcus, Trent Biggerstaff and Holden Fuller returning.
Many of the Tigers will play both ways with Paul, Kasowski, Grimes and Anthony manning the secondary and Hopcus anchoring the defensive line.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Normangee 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Thorndale 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Milano 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Reicher 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Leon 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Hamilton 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Bartlett* 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Granger* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 Chilton* 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Iola* 7 p.m.
Chilton Pirates
2017: 2-8 (0-5)
Head coach: Chris James (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 466-345-25 since 1922
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-5
Playoffs: 38-22 in 26 trips, last in 2015
State titles: 2 (1972, 2006)
Outlook: Longtime Chilton fans will remember Chris James as the explosive running back from the early 2000s whose dynamic skills made him one of the top rushers in Central Texas history.
After serving on the Chilton athletic staff in various capacities for the last decade, he’s taking over as the Pirates’ head coach. He’s eager to get them back to the playoffs after they finished 2-8 in 2017 and failed to win a district game.
“Being a former Chilton athlete and a collegiate athlete, I dreamed about being head coach at my high school,” James said. “It’s been a goal. We’re going through the process of guys learning a new system, but we should be in full swing by district and I expect us to better than last year’s 2-8 record.”
James is counting on quarterback Chris Oliver to be a playmaker in the Pirates’ spread offense with his passing and running skills. Wide receiver Jeremias Fernandez and tight end Edgar Rico will be major targets for Oliver.
Crispin Salinas will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines while Rico will lead the linebackers and Fernandez will be a key player in the secondary.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Cushing 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Rosebud-Lott 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Bruceville-Eddy 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Axtell 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Snook 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Florence 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Iola* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Bremond* 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 Bartlett* 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Granger* 7 p.m.