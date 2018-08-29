District 4-4A Division II has just five teams, but it’s got enough offensive playmakers to fill a much larger district.
Godley quarterback Jason Faulkenberry passed for 3,304 yards and 32 TDs last season while Glen Rose quarterback Cameron Griffin threw for 2,616 yards and 34 scores.
The district isn’t short on electric runners with Ferris’ Damion Edwards rushing for 1,882 yards and 20 TDs in ’17.
The league title will likely come down to Glen Rose and Godley, which are coming off 9-win seasons.
“I’m one of the believers that you’re the champ until someone dethrones you, so Glen Rose is my favorite,” said Hillsboro coach Joey Moss. “But I think everyone in the district has a chance to beat everyone else.
Hillsboro Eagles
2017: 3-8 (2-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Joey Moss (4th season, 9-27)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/9
All-time: 414-559-29 since 1910
Offense: Multiple I
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 6-17 in 17 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Despite winning just three games last season, the Eagles did enough to make the postseason.
Now with five offensive and nine defensive starters returning, head coach Joey Moss is looking for more wins and another playoff appearance.
With so many starters returning, Moss expects the Eagles to put together a powerful defensive unit. Defensive back Kiunte Lucas should be one of the leaders while Reed Owens and Demond Oliver will head the linebacking corps. Tavarious Shaw and Tyson Simmons are mainstays on the defensive line.
“We’re long and athletic up front and we’ve got two inside linebackers with a lot of game experience,” Moss said.
Neiman Turner will lead the Eagles’ rushing attack and Ismael Lopez will anchor the offensive line. Senior Cameron Fitch and sophomore Thomas Pratt are battling for starting quarterback.
Schedule
Aug. 31 West
Sept. 7 at Grandview
Sept. 14 Whitney
Sept. 21 at Troy
Sept. 28 Eustace
Oct. 5 at Wills Point
Oct. 12 Glen Rose*
Oct. 19 at Venus*
Nov. 2 Ferris*
Nov. 9 at Godley*
Games kick off at 7:30 p.m.