It came down to the wire a year ago as to who would qualify for the final two postseason berths. Fairfield put together a solid run, with no worries when Week 10 came around. Mexia and Lorena each fought for their spots in the playoff bracket.
For Lorena, it was about overcoming an injury bug that kept biting and biting. For Mexia, it was about buying in to the system of their new head coach. The experience both teams gained will be pivotal for the playoff chase as Fairfield, once again, contends for the top spot.
Connally features a young team that is now one year older. The Cadets showed flashes of greatness last year. Now they’re ready to extend those flashes into more consistent play that will no doubt move them into the mix for a playoff berth. Then there’s Robinson, ready for a new start after struggling through district winless.
ROBINSON ROCKETS
2017: 2-8 (0-5)
Head coach: Tommy Allison (8th season, 43-35)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/6
All-time: 334-247-9 since 1963
Offense: Spread
Defense: Multiple
Playoffs: 25-19 in 19 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: It’s all about a new energy and a new vision for the Rockets after a down season a year ago. They’re excited to be able to look forward and put the past behind them.
“Well, it’s two things,” head coach Tommy Allison said. “We want to be about family, about being a team that has each other’s backs and then about relentless effort. If we’ll play for each other and play as hard as we can, then we feel good things will happen.”
Like Lorena, Robinson was faced with a plethora of injuries last season. This season, though, Allison expects for the Rockets to be a bit deeper.
“We have a big junior class,” Allison said. “That’s our biggest class we have in high school. They’ve been very successful as they’ve come up. We’ve got a good group of senior leadership.”
As far as the competition for starting quarterback is concerned, it’s an open competition.
“The quarterback is a very key component,” Allison said. “We’ve been fortunate to have a pretty good offense the last several years. We have a pretty good competition going. It’ll go through the first couple scrimmages. Whoever the best player is, they’ll get it.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Taylor 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Troy 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Whitney 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Connally* 7:30 p.m.
FAIRFIELD EAGLES
2017: 6-6 (3-2), reached area round of playoffs
Head coach: John Bachtel (7th season, 48-26)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/4
All-time: 425-392-25 since 1937
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 20-22 in 23 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: There will be no focusing on shutting down one method of attack when it comes to opposing defenses trying to slow down the Eagle offense. And yes, that’s slow down, because shut down won’t be much of an option this season.
Eight starters return on offense this season for Fairfield. Chad Rushin will resume his place under center where he passed for more than 1,000 yards last year. He’s got a wealth of talented receivers to throw to — like seniors Cody Ferguson and Ty Bachtel.
Then there’s JaShaughn Hatcher, who will also line up in the backfield for Fairfield. The running back also racked up over 1,000 yards a season ago.
All of that offensive firepower lines up behind an offensive line that is more than experienced. A mix of seniors and juniors will take their place in the trenches, each at least 6-feet tall and 200 pounds.
Defensively, Jordan Gibson is back after finishing with six sacks and 78 tackles a year ago. In the secondary, Jaise Oliver looks to add to his three interceptions he recorded a year ago.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Rusk 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Athens 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Palestine 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Salado* 7:30 p.m.
MEXIA BLACKCATS
2017: 6-6 (3-2), reached area round of playoffs
Head coach: Frank Sandoval (2nd season, 6-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 545-443-36 since 1910
Offense: Multiple spread
Defense: Odd
Playoffs: 25-28-1 in 31 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (1989)
Outlook: The Blackcats displayed a rugged toughness in their first season under Frank Sandoval in 2017. And much of that can be traced to the way they got after teams defensively.
Safeties Ty Gamble (6-2, 170) and Gary McQuirter (6-3, 180) are long, rangy and athletic, and their ability makes it tough for opposing teams to go over the top. LB Drevaun Cooper is a three-year starter who Sandoval calls “smart, tough and physical.”
Mexia will have to replace some all-district stars on the defensive line, meaning that the Blackcats will need players like DE Cayden Ramsey, NG David Hudson and DT Osie Hobbs to step up to provide a sturdy push.
On the offensive side, Mexia’s attack starts with RB Jadrian Smith. “He’s a big, solid, strong kid — hard runner. I believe he played on varsity as a freshman a little bit. He’s probably 175, 180. He’s a pretty good-sized kid, pretty fast,” Sandoval said.
The coach called QB Jaden Proctor (left) a “high IQ kid” from a football family, as his father played on Mexia’s 1989 state championship team. Proctor will look to WR Joshua Beachum to make plays downfield.
The Blackcats also will benefit from the return of four of last year’s five starting offensive linemen, and they’ve put on some weight. “Going from 215 to 217, they’re almost 250 now, on average. You’re going, ‘Thank you, God,’ ” Sandoval said.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Cameron Yoe 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Teague 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Malakoff 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Coldspring-Oakhurst 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
CONNALLY CADETS
2017: 3-7 (2-3)
Head coach: Shane Anderson (4th season, 10-21)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/9
All-time: 332-349-15 since 1951
Offense: Multi-spread
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 15-14-1 in 15 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: In four seasons at Connally, Shane Anderson is a combined 10-21. There’s a good chance he could match his overall win total this season alone as the Cadets look strong heading into the 2018 season.
Connally returns eight starters on offense and nine starters on defense. To say it’s an experienced bunch would be an understatement.
Two Cadets are currently fielding Division I offers — wide receiver/defensive back Korie Black (30 tackles, three interceptions, 10 carries for 120 yards) and offensive lineman Trent Pullin. Then there’s linebacker Joseph Crosby, who finished with 90 tackles last year, along with fellow linebacker Devin Pullin, who had 101 tackles.
“Our whole defense is pretty strong,” senior linebacker R.J. Francis said. “I’m looking forward to playing with the guys and seeing how we can work together. Work hard and then carry it out through the season.”
On offense, there’s running back Jay’Veon Sunday who lost his mind as he had 149 carries for 850 yards and eight scores.
“When everybody comes together, we can get the offense rolling,” senior quarterback Gaylon Glynn said. “We’re a good team.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 Palestine 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Glen Rose 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 China Spring 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Lorena* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Mexia* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
LORENA LEOPARDS
2017: 5-7 (3-2), reached area round of playoffs
Head coach: Ray Biles (27th season, 160-126)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 384-449-32 since 1921
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 28-17 in 19 trips, last in 2017
Outlook: It was the third week of the season a year ago, and the Leopards were already on their fourth quarterback. It wasn’t a question of the first three not being able to cut it. No, they each got hurt.
Lorena was riddled with injuries throughout the year, yet the Leopards battled for a spot in the playoffs.
“We had to deal with a lot of injuries, played a tough schedule,” Lorena head coach Ray Biles said. “Late in the season things began to click. That’s where you want them to click. You want to win in October and November, and we did. We got in the playoffs. Lot of kids had to grow up. We’re going to have a lot of young kids again this year to step up for some of our seniors who graduated. We’re excited for the opportunity we have.”
Bradley Lina started the last eight games and received all-district honors after throwing for 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has plenty of options to throw to alongside a pair of running backs in A.J. Bell and A.J. Brem.
“We do have good talent this year,” senior center Colton Tucker said. “Every year we have good talent. This year we have a bunch of talented guys working hard every day and pushing everyone to get better.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 China Spring 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Franklin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Lampasas 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Teague 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Fairfield* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Connally* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Robinson* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Salado* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Madisonville* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Mexia* 7:30 p.m.