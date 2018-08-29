In a five-team district, the odds are high for Clifton and Hamilton to advance to the postseason. Lexington — with six starters on offense and six starters on defense returning from last year’s regional finalist squad — is the favorite for the district crown.
Clifton hopes to challenge the Eagles for the title with plenty of experience of its own returning from the Cubs’ finish in the area round. Hamilton, meanwhile, will be working for its first playoff berth since 2011.
Clifton
2017: 8-3 (5-0), reached area round of playoffs
Head coach: Chuck Caniford (5th season, 26-21)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 573-354-39 since 1919
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 31-32-3 in 32 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: For the Cubs, the list of goals for this season is simple.
Be No. 1 in the district on offense and defense. Make it to the third round of the playoffs, one further than where Clifton finished last season.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of encouragement, a lot of good retention,” head coach Chuck Caniford said. “We’ve got a lot of key guys back from last year. We’ve been able to put more in these last two-and-a-half days than we have in the past because they understand and have done it for so long. Our junior class, for example, that’s the first group that we’ve had since they were seventh graders. They’ve been doing the same thing for five years. They have a really good grasp and understanding of what we’re trying to do.”
Yes, Marc Gutierrez is gone, but plenty of talent remains at running back for the Cubs in Alfredo Rodriguez and Riley Perry. Keep in mind that two years ago, when Gutierrez went down in the first round of the playoffs, Rodriguez came in and ran for 100 yards.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Valley Mills 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Crawford 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Maypearl 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 McGregor 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Godley 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Venus 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Hamilton* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Florence* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton
2017: 5-4 (2-4)
Head coach: Casey Jones (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/6
All-time: 428-367-31 since 1915
Offense: Multiple 2 back
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 9-13 in 13 trips, last in 2011
State titles: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs are primed for a postseason berth, as most of their skill position players return for the 2018 season. Hamilton will have a new face at quarterback but welcome back Kain Kunkel and Blake Petite in the backfield at fullback and running back, respectively.
Kunkel finished with 314 yards and two scores, while Petite racked up 736 yards and nine touchdowns.
While the offensive line has some question marks, the defensive line returns some solid pieces.
Junior defensive lineman Jacob King had four sacks a year ago while another junior defensive lineman, James Young, finished with 44 tackles and seven tackles for loss to go with seven sacks.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Millsap 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Hico 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Moody 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Early 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Goldthwaite 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Bremond 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Clifton* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Florence* 7:30 p.m.