There’s probably no one who can accurately predict how this district shakes out. There’s too much talent. Four playoff spots can’t be enough for a loaded league such as this one.
It’s so good that there was a three-way tie for first place last season.
While the district has a different look to it after February’s realignment, the power players are back for another postseason battle. Groesbeck, Teague and West each return a sizeable chunk of their playoff teams. Whitney, meanwhile, is ready to battle for a postseason berth under new head coach Mark Byrd.
“This district is going to be really tough from top to bottom,” West head coach David Woodard said. “It’s going to be a fight each and every Friday night. Those guys are going to have to play well. Our guys are going to have to play extremely well to give us a chance.”
West
2017: 10-3 (6-1), reached region semifinals
Head coach: David Woodard (6th season, 34-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/3
All-time: 442-438-28 since 1920
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 13-22-1 in 21 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: The expectations for the Trojans is to build off of what they did a year ago. West finished in a tie for first place and advanced three rounds deep into the playoffs.
After all of that success, plenty of talent returns all over the field for West.
“We got a good group of kids coming back,” head coach David Woodard said. “We’ve got some good young kids that we hope can fill some holes of some guys that we lost. Our expectations are high of competing and winning the district championship and making a good run in the playoffs.”
Back to lead the way offensively is senior quarterback Nathan Gerik. The dual-threat QB threw for 1,628 yards and 18 touchdowns in addition to running for 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Joining Gerik in the backfield is Kain Klish, who stepped in when the first string running back suffered a season ending injury. Klish finished with 113 carries for 735 yards and nine TDs.
“He took over halfway through last year when our starter broke his collarbone,” Woodard said. “He had a lot of experience. The last seven, eight games he was the guy. We’re going to lean on him to be the guy this year. We feel good about the depth of where we’ve got some guys on offense.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Eastland 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Godley 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Grandview* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at McGregor* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Whitney* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Teague* 7:30 p.m.
Teague
2017: 11-3 (6-1), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Donnie Osborn (5th season, 43-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 438-480-33 since 1914
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 11-17 in 17 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: The Lions graduated a great group of seniors after last season, but don’t think that means that Teague won’t once again be vying for a district title.
“Despite us having a lot of great players last year, we didn’t have great team chemistry last year just because we had some guys who were kind of doing their own agenda,” head coach Donnie Osborn said. “This group’s totally different. They’re all on the same page.”
Azaya Patrick is back to lead the defense (97 tackles and six tackles for loss), alongside Dayveon Dixon who racked up 61 tackles and six sacks.
This year, though, when Zack Satterwhite takes his place under center, there won’t be any questions as to whether or not he will succeed at driving the offense. He answered all of those last season when he finished with 1,729 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“He did a great job,” Osborn said. “This year will be way better because he’s got all that experience.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Malakoff 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Mexia 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Lorena 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Hempstead 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Grandview* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 McGregor* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Whitney* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at West* 7:30 p.m.
Groesbeck
2017: 6-5 (4-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Steve Hale (3rd season, 11-11)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 415-501-32 since 1915
Offense: Mutiple spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 11-15 in 16 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (1991)
Outlook: For the Goats, prep for 2018 started all the way back in November when their season ended in the first round of the playoffs. Along with the thirst to get back, they’re much more experienced than a year before.
Like Ty Hale, who knows now what to expect as Groesbeck’s starting quarterback. The senior threw for 2,578 yards and 20 scores last year in his first season starting on varsity.
“He did great,” head coach Steve Hale said. “He got better every game. He has a good skill set of receivers around him. He’s a great teammate. He’s got great receivers and a great line that he trusts. What you’ll find out is the chemistry of where we are right now.”
Leading the group of receivers is Dylan Rand, who Hale calls the toughest player on the team. A year ago, he recorded 45 catches for 587 yards and a pair of TDs.
Taking the reins of the rush attack is Ameer Lee, who was named district Offensive Newcomer of the Year a season ago with more than 1,200 total yards of offense.
With all of the pieces in place, Hale says for the Goats to take the next step, they have to learn how to finish.
“We lost a lot of close games,” Hale said. “I thought we got better. We have to figure out why it happens and most of the time, it’s mental. Only thing that fixes that is experience. We feel like learning from our failures will add to our successes.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 Rice 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Hearne 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Marlin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Eustace 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at West* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Teague* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Grandview* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 McGregor* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Whitney* 7:30 p.m.
Whitney
2017: 5-5 (2-5)
Head coach: Mark Byrd (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 322-460-28 since 1921
Offense: Pro-gun
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 11-10 in 12 trips, last in 2014
State titles: None
Outlook: The Wildcats have the pieces for a postseason berth. The biggest piece being quarterback Devin Wilson, who threw for 1,924 yards and 16 touchdowns as well as running for 884 yards and seven touchdowns.
“He’s committed and shows he wants to be here,” Byrd said. “(My system) is a learning curve for him. He’s open minded and coachable. That’s really the main thing.”
If the Wildcats rely heavily on Wilson, their chances of making the playoffs gets smaller. It will be a team effort to advance to the postseason. Juan Saucedo will also play a big role, especially in the defensive secondary.
Last season, Saucedo finished with 160 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
“On defense, we’ve got some skill kids in the secondary that can move up to the line of scrimmage,” Byrd said. “Having a four-man front is important to us. At the same time, we just need to be aggressive. I think a lot of times when you get in an air-raid system, you can get passive.”
Byrd is implementing his pro-gun style to a Wildcat team used to running the spread.
“The fact that protecting the ball, limiting plays, using the clock, knowing we’re going to have the right play in and living in front of the chains as far as offense,” Byrd said. “I think the kids are very resilient. They’re excited about new air more than anything.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Jarrell 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Marlin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Robinson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at McGregor* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at West* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Teague* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Grandview* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
McGregor
2017: 6-5 (4-2), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Judd Thrash (2nd season, 6-5)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/3
All-time: 592-380-33 since 1910
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 3-4, 4-2-5
Playoffs: 45-34 in 37 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs were hit hard as they graduated 25 players from last year’s team. Only two starters return on offense, while three are back defensively.
“That’s a large group for us,” head coach Judd Thrash said. “We have a lot of young guys playing. It looks bright for the future. At the same time, they’re a unique group, so we’ll see.”
Thrash, of course, wasn’t shocked by the amount of guys gone from the program. So, he took some action and signed his team up for 7-on-7 to get his young team some reps.
“We played 41 games from the start of the summer to the end of the summer,” Thrash said. “My sophomores got lots of reps against teams like Brock, Celina, La Vega, Lorena. We just kept getting better and better.”
Thrash has preached two things to his young team throughout preseason practice — the power of a positive team and finishing.
“Last year we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Thrash said. “We want to continue to go one and strive for the state championship. On my runs in 2010 and 2011 when I was with Lake Travis, one of the things we did is we were positive as a unit, as a group and we continued to get better.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Marlin 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Bosqueville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Rogers 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Clifton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Whitney* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Maypearl* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 West* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Teague* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Grandview* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.