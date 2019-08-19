Bosqueville appeared to be the odds-on favorite to repeat as District 8-2A Division I champion, but gifted quarterback Tyler Webb’s transfer to Midway made the Bulldogs more of a mystery.
Adding to the district’s mystery is an influx of new head coaches, including Riesel’s Keith Stifflemire, Axtell’s Rusty Reynolds, Bruceville-Eddy’s Kyle Shoppach and Itasca’s Jim Kerbow.
“Bosqueville is always scary and Riesel will be a tough game,” said Moody coach Jason Hill. “We got quite a few new coaches, so it will be interesting to see what everybody is running.”
Coming off a 10-3 season that ended in the regional semifinals, Riesel should make a strong bid for the district title. Will McClintock is a strong-armed quarterback who doubles as an exceptional pass rushing defensive end.
It’s never wise to count out Bosqueville under veteran coach Clint Zander, who has a knack for developing quarterbacks. Bruceville-Eddy appears to be an up and coming team that’s led by 1,000-yard rusher Nathan Quattlebaum.
Bosqueville Bulldogs
2018: 8-4 (6-0)
Head coach: Clint Zander (12th season, 86-47)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/4
Formations: Spread offense and 3-4 defense
All-time: 163-167-1 since 1989
Playoffs: 16-15 in 15 trips, last 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: With talented Tyler Webb transferring to Midway, Bosqueville coach Clint Zander has had to rethink his plans at quarterback. But Zander believes he’s got two good ones in junior Luke Bradshaw and senior Ian Guerrero.
“It’s kind of day-to-day,” Zander said. “One will do good things one day and one will do good things the next day. It will come down to who is the most productive leading the offense.”
Whoever starts at QB will have some dynamic weapons surrounding him in wide receiver Will McClellan and running backs Hunter Henexson and Blaine Reynolds.
The Bulldogs’ best defensive linemen are Nick Womack and Garrett Garvelli while McClellan and Austin Albrecht form a strong linebacking crew.
Schedule
8/30 Mart 7:30 p.m.
9/6 McGregor 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Reicher 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Rogers 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Moody* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
Riesel Indians
2018: 10-3 (5-1)
Head coach: Keith Stifflemire (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
Formations: Spread offense and 4-3 defense
All-time: 356-418-31 since 1931
Playoffs: 9-11-1 in 12 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: With Robert Little taking the head coaching job at Taylor, Keith Stifflemire moves into Riesel’s head coaching chair. He was an assistant at Gatesville last year following a long run at Copperas Cove on Jack Welch’s staff.
Stifflemire’s plan? Just try to keep the Riesel machine humming at a high level.
“It’s really nice to step in here and have everything in place,” Stifflemire said. “I’m not going to bring in a whole new machine when this one’s working at 110 percent.”
Riesel’s offense will be geared around the powerful arm of Will McClintock, the pass catching skills of Jamariyan Howlett, Austin Searcy and Nolan Slagle, and the running ability of Elijah Madkins.
McClintock is also a force on the defensive line as a pass rusher while Tyler Jeske will be a factor up front on both sides of the line. Kyson Dieterich will lead the secondary.
Schedule
8/30 Thrall 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Meridian 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Jarrell 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Mart 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at B-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
10/26 Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
Itasca Wampus Cats
2018: 3-7 (1-5)
Coach: Jim Kerbow (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Formations: Power spread and 4-3
All-time: 439-490-34 since 1910
Playoffs: 6-12 in 14 trips (last in 2009)
State titles: None
Outlook: Jim Kerbow is taking over a team that struggled most of last season, but he’s hoping the experience his players gained will translate into more wins.
The Wampus Cats’ offense will revolve around the talents of QB Andrew Arellano and the running skills of Javonn Reed.
“Andrew is a dual-threat guy who can read defenses and get the ball downfield,” Kerbow said. “Reid is a talented back. I’m looking forward to the playing experience the guys have gained to lead the football team.”
Robert Scott, Sammy Huerta and Nicholas Johnson will be key players on the offensive and defensive line while Brendon Massey and Danny Molla will head the secondary.
Schedule
8/30 at Wortham 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Frost 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Dallas Inspired Vision 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at B-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Italy* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.
Bruceville-Eddy Eagles
2018: 5-5 (3-3)
Head coach: Kyle Shoppach (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 9/9
Formations: Spread offense and 4-3 defense
All-time: 296-511-29 since 1926
Playoffs: 3-5-1 in six trips, last in 2017
State championships: None
Outlook: Kyle Shoppach steps in at Bruceville-Eddy after coordinating Robinson’s dynamic passing offense, so there’s no question the Eagles will try to air it out.
Shoppach takes over the most experienced team in the district, and has a skilled quarterback in Trapper Ensor and an explosive running back in Nathan Quattlebaum, who rushed for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
“Trapper can throw the ball and has trained hard to run the ball well,” Shoppach said. “I also like that he’s a former offensive lineman and understands what’s going on down there.”
Terrick Jarmon and John Lopez are versatile receivers who will also be impact players in the secondary. Leading the Eagles up front will be tackle Cameron Fouts, center Noah Cano and defensive end Ian Moore while Tate Grams is a mainstay at linebacker.
Schedule
8/30 at Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Rogers 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Chilton 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Granger 7 p.m.
9/27 at Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Italy* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Moody* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
Moody Bearcats
2018: 1-9 (0-6)
Head coach: Jason Hill (2nd season, 1-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/7
Formations: Multiple and 3-4
All-time: 363-477-20 since 1916
Playoffs: 8-10 in 10 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: After putting his offensive and defensive systems in place during his debut season, Moody coach Jason Hill is looking for big improvements this year.
“We want to be more physical and I think we gained more strength in our offseason program,” Hill said. “I think our players have a better grasp of what we want them to do.”
Big, physical running back Tra Hill should take some pressure of quarterback Ryder Hohhertz. Da’Mon Allen and Barrett Hubbard are experienced receivers while tackle Jackson Orr will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
Hill’s skill at linebacker and Jayden Fletcher’s abilities in the secondary will be keys to defensive improvement.
Schedule
8/30 at Holland 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Thrall 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Hamilton 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Meridian 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Italy* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 B-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Axtell* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
Axtell Longhorns
2018: 6-5 (3-3)
Head coach: Rusty Reynolds (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Formations: Spread offense and 3-4 defense
All-time: 331-360-17 since 1947
Playoffs: 6-12 in 12 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Rusty Reynolds is making the move to Axtell’s head coach after serving as defensive coordinator on Eric Blenden’s staff last year.
With just three starters returning on each side of the ball, Reynolds is looking at a rebuilding job, but he likes the team’s work ethic and toughness.
Koby Hollingsworth should be one of the premier quarterbacks in the district after passing for 2,013 yards and rushing for 448 yards last season while running backs Paul Pina and Jayme Wooley will head the ground game.
The defense will be keyed by lineman Dustin Wilson and linebacker Hayden Vahrenkamp, who will also have to lead an inexperienced offensive line.
Schedule
8/29 Dawson (at Waco ISD) 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Thorndale 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Chilton 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Bruceville-Eddy* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Itasca* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Riesel* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Moody* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Bosqueville* 7:30 p.m.
District 8-2A Division I
Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ‘14
1. Riesel (215) 10-3 (5-1) 5-6 6-5 2-8 2-7
2. Bosqueville (196) 8-4 (6-0) 7-6 9-3 8-5 7-4
3. Bruceville-Eddy (218) 5-5 (3-3) 5-6 6-4 4-7 3-7
4. Axtell (211) 6-5 (3-3) 3-7 1-9 5-6 4-6
5. Italy (171) 4-6 (3-3) 5-6 6-6 6-5 2-7
6. Itasca (200) 3-7 (1-5) 1-9 1-9 1-9 1-9
7. Moody (197) 1-9 (0-6) 4-6 4-7 6-6 5-5
District Bests
QB: Koby Hollingsworth, Axtell
RB: Nathan Quattlebaum, Bruceville-Eddy
WR: Terrick Jarmon, Bruceville-Eddy
Line: Will McClintock, Riesel
Defense: Will McClellan, LB, Bosqueville