The UIL assembled a murderer’s row in this four-team loop, as every one of the quartet has posted a winning record in each of the past two years.
That includes a pair of reigning district champions from their former districts in Milford and Coolidge, plus another bi-district playoff team from last year in Avalon.
And then there’s Penelope, which went 6-4 in both 2016 and ’17, and appears to be on the cusp of a breakthrough.
A state semifinalist in 2017, Milford is the clubhouse favorite, especially since the Bulldogs return Ta’ron Smith. The scatback is of the top performers in the six-man game, producing 4,451 yards of total offense last year. Coolidge, though, is plenty dangerous, and neither Avalon nor Penelope can be overlooked.
“There’s so much excitement for this year,” Penelope coach Randall Ballew said. “This is my 15th year at Penelope, and there were some years before the first practice of the year where I slept really good. This year I didn’t sleep as well — I had more nervousness, a little more energy, and I like that. That’s awesome.”
Coolidge Yellow Jackets
2017: 8-2 (4-0), reached regional semifinals
Head coach: Nathan Hayes (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
Offense: Multiple
Defense: Multiple
Playoffs: 6-13 in 14 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: After going 9-3 a year ago, Coolidge’s hopes for its first season of double-digit wins since 2000 should be buoyed by the arrival of one person and the return of another.
Head coach Nathan Hayes is that new arrival, as he joins the Yellow Jackets from Crowell, where he went 64-14 in six seasons and won state championships in 2013 and ’14. He may be just the guy to take the program to the next level.
Also giving Coolidge plenty of reason for hope is the presence of junior SB/DB Torrey Hoover, a Super Centex star who has had a hand in 102 touchdowns in his two varsity seasons. He’s a threat both passing (23 TDs last year) or running (1,901 yards, 25 TDs), and also picked off five passes defensively in 2017.
At 6-foot-3, WR/DB Roman Benjamin offers a tall, athletic target with a knack for the end zone, with seven TD catches in eight games last year.
Schedule
Sept. 1 Zephyr (at Gorman) 8 p.m.
Sept. 7 Watauga Harvest 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Dallas Lutheran 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Austin Veritas 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Calvert 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Cedar Park Summit 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Milford* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
Penelope Wolverines
2017: 6-4 (1-3)
Head coach: Randall Ballew (6th season, 13-37)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Offense: J-Bird, Balanced T
Defense: 3-2, 5-1
Playoffs: 3-4 in 4 trips, last in 2010
State titles: None
Outlook: The last two seasons, the Wolverines have shredded through the early part of their schedule, starting out 6-0 in 2016 and 6-1 in ’17, only to come up short in district play.
But that doesn’t have to be the story again.
“We knew the past couple of years that we were in a buzzsaw of a district,” Penelope coach Randall Ballew said. “But I came away fired up after hearing Randy Jackson speak at the Texas Six-Man Coaches Assocation conference. He talked about change. We could look at being in a district with Milford, Coolidge and Avalon, great, great programs, and we could cry the blues. Or we could say, ‘Nah, how about let’s change it?’ So change has been big.”
FB/CB Khris Lozano (left) is a guy who does a lot of things, except get stopped for negative yardage. He tends to break tackles, whereas RB/S Brenner Martin boasts breakaway speed, as evidenced by Martin finishing second in the Class 1A 110 hurdles.
Ballew is also buoyed by an especially big eight-member freshman class. “We think about four of those young men are going to be regular contributors on Friday nights,” he said.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Buckholts 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Morgan 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Covington 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Milford* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.