Hearne and Holland will vie for the district title after successful seasons a year ago. Hearne returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense off last year’s area finalist squad that went unscathed through district play. Holland, off its regional semifinalist finish, welcomes back three starters on offense eight on defense.
While Marlin and Rosebud-Lott each advanced to the playoffs last season, they’ll have to fight for the final playoff spot in the district as Thorndale is likely to secure a top-three finish. Then there’s Milano to battle with for the Bulldogs and the Cougars.
Marlin
2017: 4-7 (3-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Stephen Hodge (2nd season, 4-7)
Returning starters (O/D):
All-time: 559-448-34 since 1907
Playoffs: 36-23 in 24 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: It’s all about the technique for Marlin, who had 20 show up for the first day of preseason practice. Because of the low numbers, freshmen — fresh off eighth grade football — will have to play varsity ball.
“They have to study the technique,” head coach Stephen Hodge said. “One thing we’re pushing this year is technique. To go back to last year, a lot of games that we lost were close games. We lost because the other team was technique sound and we weren’t. We were just trying to out-athlete everybody. This year we’re switching it up.”
Looking to lead the youngsters are Donavon Blakes and Sir Charleston Lee. Lee received district offensive MVP honors as he finished with 1,105 rushing yards and 12 TDs plus 289 receiving yards and a pair of scores.
“Charleston, coaches aren’t supposed to say it, but he does everything right,” Hodge said. “He’s a 3.8 in the classroom, probably doesn’t know where the principal’s office is at. … We try to find ways to get him the ball.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 McGregor 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Whitney 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Groesbeck 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Italy 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Holland* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Milano* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Hearne* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
Rosebud-Lott
2017: 6-5 (2-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Brad Ballard (5th season), 13-28
Returning starters (O/D): 8/7
All-time: 254-253-5 since 1970
Offense: Option spread
Defense: Even front
Playoffs: 18-15-1 in 16 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (2002)
Outlook: Reese Sims will lead the way for Rosebud-Lott defensively as the senior linebacker returns after racking up 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He’ll have help from senior defensive lineman Graham Kahlig (right), who finished with seven tackles for loss and 30 tackles total on the defensive line.
Offensively, Demetrio Castillo will start under center. The senior missed the 2017 season after suffering an injury. Stepping into the backfield alongside Castillo is Ethan Easley, who got some touches behind JaQuorian Johnson. Easley finished with 95 carries for 466 yards and eight scores last year.
While district realignment made things tougher , the Cougars return a plethora of starters — eight on offense, seven on defense. Several of those returners already have two years of experience at the varsity level.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Anderson-Shiro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Chilton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Jarrell 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Marlin* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Holland* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Milano* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Hearne* 7:30 p.m.