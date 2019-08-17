La Vega has long been a Central Texas power, but the Pirates have upped the ante by winning two Class 4A state championships in the last four seasons.
The first was under Willie Williams in 2015 before longtime defensive coordinator Don Hyde took over the head coaching reins last year and won the Pirates’ second state title.
So naturally, the Pirates are the favorite to win District 5-4A Division I again.
“I think anytime you have a returning state champ, it’s probably the favorite,” said first-year Gatesville coach Luke Howard. “They also won the relays at state track. But there are a lot of tradition rich teams in our district. Schools have been successful, and that makes for a really fun district.”
Stephenville, Brownwood, China Spring and Gatesville have their sights set on taking down the powerhouse Pirates. Both Stephenville and China Spring feature talented quarterbacks as Cole Stanley is coming off a productive season for the Yellow Jackets and Brayden Faulkner enjoyed a promising freshman season for the Cougars.
But all of La Vega’s challengers will have to play at an extremely high level and peak in October and November.
La Vega Pirates
2018: 14-2 (4-0), Class 4A Division I state champions
Head coach: Don Hyde (2nd season, 14-2)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/4
All-time: 524-362-28 since 1932
Playoffs: 52-30 in 33 trips, last in 2018
State titles: 2 (2015, 2018)
Outlook: La Vega scored 45 points per game last season on the way to the 4A Division I state championship and the Pirates return eight starters on the offensive side of the ball. That’s bad news for opponents as they’ll have a hard time upsetting the rhythm of the Pirates’ power running game.
However, just because La Vega has a lot of returning starters doesn’t mean those players have their jobs locked up. Hyde has stated repeatedly during the preseason that there is competition at every spot. Pirates junior quarterback Ara Rauls passed for 1,267 yards and 9 TDs last season, but he’s being pushed by Landry Kinne for the starting role.
La Vega figures to have a strong rushing attack with RB Jar’Quae Walton, the Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year last season, back for more. Walton ran for 1,625 yards and 17 TDs in helping the Pirates win the state title. He’ll have an offensive line with three returning starters, led by junior Robert Allen, blocking for him.
The bonus of the quarterback battle is that whoever doesn’t become the starting QB will have a role on the defensive side, where the Pirates return only four starters.
Although La Vega lacks tons of experience on the defensive side, it has quality veteran leadership. Linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes, who committed to Kansas State this summer, made 152 tackles in 2018. He also helped the Pirates win the 4A track state title as a member of the 4x100-meter relay team. On the first day of practice, he indicated he’s not satisfied with the two rings he won last year and is aimed at continuing to improve.
Schedule
8/30 at Medina Valley 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Argyle 7 p.m.
9/13 Austin LBJ 7 p.m.
9/20 at Pflugerville 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Midlothian Heritage 7 p.m.
10/4 at Tex. Liberty-Eylau 7 p.m.
10/18 at Stephenville* 7 p.m.
10/25 China Spring* 7 p.m.
11/1 at Brownwood* 7 p.m.
11/8 Gatesville* 7 p.m.
China Spring Cougars
2018: 6-6 (1-3), reached area round
Head coach: Brian Bell (2nd season: 6-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 380-304-7 since 1954
Playoffs: 35-28 in 29 trips, last in 2018
State title: 1 (1978)
Outlook: Stepping into the shoes of highly successful father Mark Bell, Brian Bell debuted as the Cougars’ head coach with a 6-6 season. Some ups and downs were expected since Bell was starting freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner, who threw for 1,965 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“The same as Brayden, I learned a lot,” Bell said. “Going into the second year, I’m excited we’re in the situation we’re in right now. I think the game will slow down for Brayden and he’ll recognize coverages.”
Faulkner will be surrounded by some dynamic skill players like all-around receiving and running threat K.J. Peoples and wideouts Jacob Kuligowski and Jordan Nevarez. Peoples burned defenses with 73 catches for 853 yards and five touchdowns last season.
The Cougars will need to rebuild up front, but offensive lineman Jabril Powell and defensive lineman Josh Thomas are a good place to start. Linebacker Tristyn Pechacek will be a key defensive player.
Schedule
8/31 Lorena 7:30 pm
9/6 at Add. Trinity Chr. 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Connally 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Alvarado 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Argyle Liberty Chr. 7 p.m.
10/4 Hou. St. Thomas 6:30 p.m.
10/11 Stephenville* 7 p.m.
10/18 at Gatesville* 7 p.m.
10/25 at La Vega* 7 p.m.
11/8 Brownwood* 7 p.m.
Gatesville Hornets
2018: 3-7 (1-3)
Head coach: Luke Howard (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/2
All-time: 493-442-32 since 1913
Playoffs: 19-17 in 18 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (2000)
Outlook: After Kyle Cooper left to join Art Briles’ staff at Mount Vernon, Luke Howard relished the opportunity to become the head coach at his alma mater. The 2007 Gatesville graduate had only recently been hired at Gatesville before Cooper decided to move.
“Obviously getting to come back and coach at a place where there are so many memories is a special thing,” Howard said. “It’s definitely an honor and it’s exciting.”
Since Cooper’s assistant coaches decided to stay at Gatesville, Howard hopes the transition will be smooth. Gatesville is looking at a rebuilding year with only three offensive and two defensive starters returning, but veterans like center Waylon Jones, defensive end/tight end Luke Gregory, offensive/defensive lineman Stephen Fitzer and wide receiver/safety Tyler Godfrey should lead the younger players.
Sophomores Wesley Brown and Logan Edwards are battling at quarterback while Jason DeLong, Hayden Mooney and Isaiah Navejas will lead the offensive backfield.
Schedule
8/30 at Mid. Heritage 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Robinson 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Cameron Yoe 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Connally 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Lampasas 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Glen Rose 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Brownwood* 7 p.m.
10/18 China Spring* 7 p.m.
11/1 Stephenville* 7 p.m.
11/8 at La Vega* 7 p.m.
District 5-4A Div. I Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ‘14
1. La Vega (865) 14-2 (4-0) 14-1 13-1 16-0 5-6
2. Stephenville (1,079) 7-4 (3-1) 12-3 3-8 4-7 9-4
3. China Spring (817) 6-6 (1-3) 9-4 13-2 12-2 5-6
4. Brownwood (958) 4-6 (1-3) 6-5 6-4 11-3 5-6
5. Gatesville (859) 3-7 (1-3) 7-4 4-6 6-7 4-6
District Bests
QB: Cole Stanley, Stephenville
RB: Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega
Receiver: KJ Peoples, China Spring
Line: De’Treveon Thompson, DL, La Vega
Defense: Demarrquese Hayes, LB, La Vega