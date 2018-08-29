District 5-4A Div. I preview: Gatesville, La Vega, China Spring

La Vega, China Spring and Gatesville are traditional rivals that will raise the power quotient in any district. Throw in powerhouses Stephenville and Brownwood and there’s no question District 5-4A Division I will be one of the best districts in any classification.
La Vega’s Don Hyde and China Spring’s Brian Bell will be first-year head coaches in this brutal district. But they have a good idea what it will be like since Hyde was Willie Williams’ longtime defensive coordinator at La Vega and Bell served as his father Mark Bell’s offensive coordinator for the last two years.
“It’s going to be a bloodbath,” Hyde said. “You’ve got five quality football programs in there. Every team in our district has won a state championship in football. Stephenville and Brownwood have won multiple state championships. It’s going to be a real competitive district.”
Both Stephenville and La Vega are coming off Class 4A Division I state semifinals appearances last season while China Spring made the regional semifinals. Both Brownwood and Gatesville lost in bi-district.
With 1,700-yard rusher Krece Nowak leading 15 returning starters, Stephenville appears to be the favorite. But La Vega has a lot of talent back including gifted linebacker Jared Rogers and running back John Richards, who rushed for 1,542 yards and 22 scores last season. The Cougars will build their offense around running back Erik Hart and their defense around safety Payton Spell.
“I think it’s going to be one of those things where everyone is really competitive,” Bell said. “It’s a unique district. Only having five teams, we’re going to have to come to play each and every week. There’s not much room for error because there’s only four district games.”
China Spring Cougars
2017: 9-4 (3-2), reached regional semifinals
Head coach: Brian Bell (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 374-298-7 since 1954
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 34-27 in 28 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (1978)
Outlook: First-year coach Brian Bell is only 27 years old, but he’s got the football mind of a much more experienced coach.
After serving as China Spring’s offensive coordinator for the last two years, he’s taking over for his father who retired in April after 21 years as the Cougars head coach.
Bell inherits a team that returns four offensive and six defensive starters from last year’s 9-4 squad. The offense will be led by explosive running back Erik Hart, talented wide receiver K.J. Peoples, and veteran offensive linemen Jacob Burns, Charles Booker and Dylan Hofferichter.
Leading the defense is preseason all-state safety Payton Spell, who collected 145 tackles last season. Linebacker Chris Slater and defensive lineman J.T. Thomas will also be important players.
The Cougars’ success could depend on how quickly freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner matures. The dual threat is the first China Spring quarterback to start as a freshman since Shawn Bell in 1998.
“His knowledge of football is light years ahead of where I was as a freshman,” said Brian Bell, a former China Spring quarterback. “He takes pride in knowing football, he’s a great teammate as well and he works his tail off. He’s got a bright future, but we’ve just got to take it one throw at a time right now.”
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Lorena 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Addison Trinity Christian 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Connally 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Alvarado 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Argyle Liberty Christian 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Houston St. Thomas 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Stephenville* 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 Gatesville* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 La Vega* 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Brownwood* 7 p.m.
Gatesville Hornets
2017: 7-4 (2-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Kyle Cooper (12th
season, 60-60)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/6
All-time: 490-435-32 since 1913
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 19-17 in 18 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (2000)
Outlook: After building its offense around quarterback Jett Truss the last few years, running back Zach Mueller will take center stage for the Hornets this season.
Mueller rushed for 600 yards and five touchdowns and amassed 456 receiving yards and four scores in 2017. He’s also a force in the secondary.
“Zach is a fierce competitor and a really heady football player who can play a lot of different positions,” said Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper.
Mueller’s presence will help whoever steps in at quarterback for the Hornets. Seniors Preston Preciado and Seth Trotter are locked in a battle for the position.
The Hornets’ offensive line will be guided by Wyatt Tackett and Parker Floyd while Anthony Costas will bring versatility at running back and receiver.
Jim Hitchcock is a force on the defensive line and Jalun Taylor and Tyler Lewis bring experience to the secondary. The linebacking corps looks solid with Austin Stuard, Braden Luensmann and Kyle Stifflemire.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Midlothian Heritage 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Robinson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Cameron Yoe 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Connally 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Lampasas 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Glen Rose 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Brownwood* 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at China Spring* 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Stephenville* 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 La Vega* 7 p.m.
La Vega Pirates
2017: 14-1 (5-0), reached state semifinals
Head coach: Don Hyde (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/7
All-time: 510-360-28 since 1932
Offense: Spread
Defense: Even front
Playoffs: 46-30 in 32 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (2015)
Outlook: Don Hyde has been the architect of some tremendous La Vega defenses for more than a decade, and he expects that dominance to continue as he steps into the head coaching role.
At the center of the defense is four-year starting middle linebacker Jared Rogers. But he’s got plenty of talent surrounding him with defensive back Jordan McKinney and Donta Stuart and lineman Jaelyn Maladdie.
“We’ve got a big nucleus of players, kids who love the game, kids that are very intelligent when it comes to the game of football,” Hyde said.
Leading the offense is running back John Richards who has been a key figure for the Pirates since he was a freshman on their 2015 state championship team. Maladdie and Robert Allen will try to make things easier for whoever ends up playing quarterback.
Senior Josh Hamilton, junior Jacob Bryant and freshman Ara Rauls III are all battling for a spot that has been manned the last four years by Jamal Williams.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Medina Valley 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Argyle 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Austin LBJ 8 p.m.
Sept. 21 Pflugerville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Midlothian Heritage 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 Stephenville* 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 at China Spring* 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 Brownwood* 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Gatesville* 7 p.m.