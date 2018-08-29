Realignment brought defending state champ Rockdale and new school Manor New Tech into a district that has seen its share of success thanks to Cameron Yoe’s run of four straight state title games from 2012-2015.
While Rockdale won it all last year, they also graduated quite a few star players on offense. Manor was a force in Class 5A, but New Tech is in unchartered territory. This is their first season to compete in football. Cameron is coming off an off-year, even though it made the playoffs, but expects to rebound. Lago Vista is one of those teams that likes a non-district challenge. They went 4-1 in district, but 2-4 non-district, including a bidistrict playoff loss.
All this goes to the idea that the district should be wide open. Expect Rockdale, Cameron Yoe and Lago Vista to battle for the district title, with Troy and Manor New Tech battling for the final playoff spot.
Cameron Yoe
2017: 4-7 (3-3), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Tommy Brashear (3rd season, 15-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 693-344-40 since 1911
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-3
Playoffs: 71-38-3 in 44 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 4 (1981, 2012, 2013, 2014)
Outlook: It’s never a good idea to overlook a perennial contender, even if that team is seeking to fill key holes after graduation. Like most teams that are highly competitive, there are truly good players waiting in the wings to get their chance to shine. The Yoemen are no different.
RBs Nico Vargas and Pat England, along with Davion Bynaum, expect to ease the burden for their new quarterback, each having proved capable of moving the football on the ground. The two H’s, Ka’Zirrius Holt and Kadrian Hammond, will be ready targets in the passing game.
Add to that a solid defense led by Vargas in the linebacker spot, and it’s a good bet to see Cameron Yoe advancing to the playoffs.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Mexia 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Giddings 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Troy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Katy St. John XXIII 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Manor New Tech* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Lago Vista* 7:30 p.m.
Troy Trojans
2017: 3-7 (2-4)
Head coach: Ronnie Porter (5th season, 21-21)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/8
All-time: 391-365-22 since 1937
Offense: Multiple I
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 15-14-1 in 18 trips, last in 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: The Trojans are in a tough district, but they come into the season with a young, experienced team with last season’s district offensive newcomer of the year, Zach Hrbacek. Troy will need that additional experience to compete against some difficult opponents, but the team has confidence in its ability and expects to improve from last year’s record.
To prepare for district, the Trojans have chosen a hard path, going against two teams with playoff experience, including regional finalist Salado. All three of their non-district opponents are from Class 4A schools, and the games should prepare them for a tough district slate. Look for the Trojans to surprise some in district.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Salado (at UMHB) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Lexington 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Robinson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Academy* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Manor New Tech* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Lago Vista* 7:30 p.m.