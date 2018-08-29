UIL realignment linked the likes of Abbott, Aquilla and Gholson back up with Blum and Covington, and it sets up as a pretty competitive district at the top.
“I think Aquilla is the real deal. They have a chance to be really, really good,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “Blum is probably in that two-spot to start out, that’s a fair assessment, and I think the rest of us are chasing them.”
Indeed, with the talent that Aquilla returns, it could be a special year for the Cougars. But Blum brings back four starters on both sides of the ball from a 10-2 regional semifinalist, so the Bobcats shouldn’t be overlooked as a district championship contender. In fact, Blum defeated Aquilla in last year’s bi-district playoffs, 46-40.
Tradition-rich Abbott will have to grow up in a hurry, as it’s relying on a slew of underclassmen. But it’s never wise to count out a Terry Crawford-coached team. Gholson and Covington accounted for two wins each in 2017, so they may have to settle for baby-step progress in this rugged league.
Aquilla Cougars
2017: 8-3 (3-1), reached bi-district round of playoffs
Head coach: Josh Ball (2nd season, 8-3)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Offense: T
Defense: 3-2
Playoffs: 12-14 in 15 trips, last in 2017
Outlook: Aquilla coach Josh Ball has realized quickly that he doesn’t have to give a lot of rah-rah motivational speeches to this bunch.
“They’re coming to us,” Ball said. “They realize what level of talent we’ve got here, and they understand that if they work hard, they can get into the playoffs and make a good run. It’s lit a fire under them.”
Seniors RB/LB Jacob Felan (1,343 yards, 25 TDs) and RB/FS Zack Winder (1,290 yards, 25 TDs; state-leading 11 INTs) fueled the Cougars’ surge last year, and they’re gassed up for another run. “Those two guys back there together, they’re a tough duo to stop,” Ball said. “One is a little more physical, one is a little more finesse.”
Felan and Winder will seek out pathways behind a strong, physical line led by junior C Abel Sinfuegos and senior G Mason Hester. They’ll be joined by an up-and-coming freshman in Chad Hooten.
Last year, Aquilla had to deal with a couple of critical injuries leading into the playoff matchup with Blum, so staying healthy is paramount for a deeper run.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Gordon 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Oakwood 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Richland Springs 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Gilmer Union Hill 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Wylie Preparatory 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Blum* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Covington* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
Blum Bobcats
2017: 10-2 (4-0), reached region semifinals
Head coach: Cooper Thornhill (3rd season, 7-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Offense: Unbalanced I
Defense: 2-3
Playoffs: 11-15 in 15 trips, last in 2017
Outlook: With an enrollment of 102, Blum has the benefit of being the third-largest school in Class 1A Division I. Those kinds of numbers typically help the Bobcats in depth on the football team.
Blum will have to replace the state’s second-leading rusher in Logan Bellinger, but RB/DE Coltin Gonzales has breakneck speed and some nice, slippery moves. He was second-team all-region as a sophomore last year.
QB/DB Dylan Vardeman not only will man the ship offensively at quarterback, but he’s arguably the team’s top returning defender, after making 67 tackles and five interceptions last year. FB/CB Aaron Pinyan also figures in a key player.
Blum rolled through district play last year and then reached the second round of the playoffs before dropping a tight contest against Tioga, 60-52.
Schedule
Aug. 30 Granbury North Central Texas Academy 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Iredell 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Evant 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Penelope 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Covington* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
Abbott Panthers
2017: 5-5 (2-2)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Offense: Unbalanced I
Defense: 2-3
Playoffs: 34-18 in 20 trips, last in 2016
Outlook: The Panthers, state champions three years ago, missed the postseason last fall for the first time since 2010. And the path back figures to be uphill and fraught with hazards.
“We’re very, very young, and as a result we’re having to be very patient,” said veteran Abbott coach Terry Crawford.
Indeed, 10 of the 15 players on the preseason roster are either freshmen or sophomores, meaning some of the younger players will have to step up.
Crawford will turn to RB/CB Paxton Miller, one of the team’s two seniors, for leadership, and that’s not a bad place to turn. “He’s a kid who made 24 of 24 workouts this summer, just completely committed to the cause,” the coach said.
RB/DB Isaac Terrazas received a nice amount of playing time last year. He’ll be a key figure in Abbott’s rise, along with sophomore RB/DB Kadyn Johnson. Stepping in at quarterback is junior Jax Miller, who will also see time at free safety defensively.
“We’re having to do a lot of teaching,” Crawford said. “The encouraging thing is that these seven freshmen will one day be seniors, and they’ll have the benefit of a lot of experience.”
Schedule
Aug. 30 Avalon 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Milford 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Penelope 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Bryson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Live Oak 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Methodist Children’s Home 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Covington* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Blum* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
Covington Owls
2017: 2-8 (1-3)
Head coach: Charles Steele (3rd season, 4-15)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
Offense: Multiple I
Defense: 3-2
Playoffs: 3-5 in 5 trips,
last in 1997
State titles: None
Outlook: Despite not scoring until Week 3 last year, the Owls still managed to stay competitive in some matchups, losing to Kopperl by only nine points and Walnut Springs by four, to go along with wins over Oglesby and Bynum.
A return of all six starters is a good place to start. QB/LB Fernando Navarro stands out as a leader on both sides of the ball, and was a second-team all-district performer at QB last year. Third-year head coach Charles Steele will also look to juniors RB Chance Meeks and FB/DL Giovanni Duran and seniors C Jose Macias and TE Devin Ray as top playmakers, as the Owls try to reach the postseason for the first time in 21 years.
Schedule
Aug. 30 Kopperl 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Walnut Springs 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Blum* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 Gholson* 7:30 p.m.
Gholson Wildcats
2017: 2-8 (1-4)
Head coach: Jarratt Shipp (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/5
Offense: Slot spread
Defense: 3-2-1
Playoffs: 0-1 in 1 trip, last in 2015
State titles: None
Outlook: Jarratt Shipp takes over as Gholson coach, but he’s not unfamiliar to the students, as he taught business at the school and helped out with the program in the past.
The Wildcats can’t afford many injuries, with just 10 players on the roster — two seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. Last year, RB/DE C.J. Hutchison missed four games with an injury, and his absence was noticeable, Shipp said.
“I think it’s a big part of why we were 2-8,” the coach said. “Any time you lose your best player, it’s a crippling blow.”
Shipp thinks that a switch from a J-bird alignment to a slot spread will give Hutchison more elbow room to operate on the field. He’s also looking for a strong season and savvy leadership from senior QB/DE Daniel Roush.
Schedule
Aug. 31 Morgan 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Parkview Christian 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 Arlington Texas Leadership Charter 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Abbott* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at Blum* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Aquilla* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Covington* 7:30 p.m.