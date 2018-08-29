It will be another battle for the district crown between De Leon and Crawford again this season. A year ago, De Leon claimed the title with a 38-18 victory over Crawford the first week of district play. The two teams finished out the district schedule unscathed.
While De Leon returns plenty of talent from last year — including its quarterback Kevin Yeager who threw for 3,054 yards and 43 touchdowns — Crawford has plenty of key players that will play bigger roles in 2018.
Valley Mills, meanwhile, returns plenty of starters with hopes of adding one to the win column.
Crawford
2017: 11-3 (5-1), reached state quarterfinals
Head coach: Delbert Kelm (12th season, 116-24)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
All-time: 598-243-28 since 1927
Offense: Split-back veer
Defense: 5-2
Playoffs: 57-35-3 in 40 trips, last in 2017
State title: 1 (2004)
Outlook: What sits in front of Delbert Kelm is a giant puzzle.
Crawford lost some big players to graduation. Now, the head coach and his coaching staff are trying to piece together this year’s team. And part of making it all fit together is moving players to different positions.
“We’re trying to make our team the best as possible,” Kelm said. “We have to do that some every year, more so this year though, probably. There’s a lot of learning going on right now. We have to be patient. I’ve said this many times that this time of year, especially in a small school, the biggest job as coaches is to put people in the right spot that makes us the best team. We’re looking at a lot of combinations right now.”
Trey Lacina returns after a stellar sophomore campaign that saw him rush for 925 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to racking up 79 tackles and two interceptions.
Up front, Seth Kohlscheen and Landry Bruce will lead the way in the trenches.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Tolar 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Clifton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Rice 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Holland 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Rogers 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Goldthwaite* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at De Leon* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 San Saba* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Hico* 7:30 p.m.
Valley Mills
2017: 0-10 (0-6)
Head coach: Sam Moody (2nd season, 0-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/5
All-time: 492-371-33 since 1920
Offense: Shotgun, I-formation
Defense: 3-4
Playoffs: 26-20-1 in 26 trips, last in 2011
State titles: None
Outlook: Chase Keeton returns for his final season to lead the Valley Mills offense. The quarterback won’t have to shoulder the entire offensive production for the Eagles, though. He’ll have plenty of help around him.
Tanner Smith and Braden Jenkins return at wide receiver and running back respectively along with receiver Jayson Jones. There are plenty more skilled position players that are returning and will play a key role for the Eagles this season.
While February’s realignment kept things about the same for Valley Mills, the team should be stronger with so much experience gained a year ago and a strong junior class.
Schedule
Aug. 31 at Clifton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Santo 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Dawson 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Meridian 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 at Crawford* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 De Leon* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 at San Saba* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Hico* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Goldthwaite* 7:30 p.m.