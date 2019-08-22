The district is top-loaded with three top contenders, beginning with perennial powerhouse Cameron Yoe and Rockdale, once removed from a state title of their own. Troy bounced back from some off years to have a very good 2018 season, and expectations are still to do well.
The remaining four teams are all seeking to improve. Academy showed slight improvement and landed a playoff spot, but Jarrell looks to make a challenge for the playoffs. Lago Vista slid back some, but still has some experience to make a run for fourth place, and Manor New Tech has a year under its belt as a new school, looking to pick up some more wins in its second season.
Cameron Yoemen
2018: 11-2 (6-0), reached regional semifinals
Head coach: Tommy Brashear (4th season, 26-12)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 704-346-40 since 1911
Playoffs: 73-39-3 in 45 trips, last in 2018
State titles: 4 (1981, 2012, 2013, 2014)
Outlook: It seems in sports that successful teams have at least three stars that stand out from the rest. For the Yoemen, that triumvirate is QB Braden Brashear, RB Nico Vargas and WR Kobe Young. The three took the team to the regional semifinals, and are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs again.
Brashear had 25 TD passes last year, while Vargas scored 27 additional TDs while amassing 1,146 running yards and Young pulled in eight TDs while picking up 684 yards receiving.
As talented as the offense is, though, Coach Brashear believes one of the team’s strengths is on the defensive side of the ball. He cites returning LB Patrick England and DB Thomas Melton as two players to be watching as the season progresses.
With tradition and speed on their side, the Yoemen have high expectations, and another district title and deep playoff run is more than likely in store.
Schedule
8/30 Mexia 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Gatesville 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Giddings 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Troy* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Katy St. John XXIII 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Manor New Tech* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Lago Vista* 7:30 p.m.
Troy Trojans
2018: 9-3 (5-1), reached area round
Head coach: Ronnie Porter (6th season, 30-24)
Returning starters (O/D): 9/6
All-time: 400-368-22 since 1937
Playoffs: 16-15-1 in 19 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Troy found success last year in advancing to the area finals. Now in a rebuilding mode, the Trojans hope to catch lightning in the bottle again for the new season. Behind returning RB Zach Hrbacek (2,045 yards rushing) and OL Ian McDonald, the new QB should have a lot of the pressure off.
The defense looks to its six returning starters to keep the Trojans’ opponents out of the end zone. Led by LB Beau Workman and LB Sam Jones, the defense will hold up its end.
The non-district schedule offers some challenges of playoff teams and 4A teams, which should prepare the Trojans for the district run.
Schedule
8/30 Salado (at UMHB) 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Lexington 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Robinson 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Academy* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Rockdale* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Manor New Tech* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Lago Vista* 7:30 p.m.
District 10-3A Div. I Predictions
Team 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14
1. Cameron Yoe 11-2 (6-0) 4-7 11-3 14-2 12-4
2. Rockdale 7-4 (4-2) 13-3 11-2 9-3 12-2
3. Troy 9-3 (5-1) 3-7 5-6 8-3 5-5
4. Little River Academy 4-7 (3-3) 3-7 4-6 5-6 7-5
5. Jarrell 4-6 (2-4) 0-10 1-9 11-1 7-4
6. Lago Vista 2-8 (1-5) 6-5 8-3 2-8 5-6
7. Manor New Tech 1-9 (0-6) — — — —
District Bests
QB: Braden Brashear, Cameron Yoe
RB: Zach Hrbacek, Troy
WR: Sam Hurley, Lago Vista
Line: Griffin Beard, Lago Vista
Defense: Levi Baggerly, Rockdale