MART — Domination starts with “d.” As does defense.
So it comes as no surprise that the two go hand in hand under the lights on the high school football field. If a team dominates, it’s got to have a stout defense.
Defense was the backbone of Mart’s domination Friday night as the Panthers routed Refugio, 41-8, in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Div. I state championship.
“They played amazing,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “To go against that team, the Refugio Bobcats, and the great program they have, for us to beat them 41-8, to take a word from the state championship game, it’s kind of unbelievable. Our defense played outstanding. That’s what we’re going to hang our hat on is defense.”
The defensive stand began for Mart on the first offensive play for the Bobcats when quarterback Jordan Kelley was picked off at the Refugio 30-yard line by Preston Lane. While the Panthers failed to score on the ensuing drive, that big-time play from Lane seemed to take all the wind out of Refugio’s sails less than four minutes into the game.
“When we took it on the first drive and scored and then Preston picked off the ball, it kind of got the momentum defensively,” Hoffman said. “We knew we could cover their routes and that triple option they were running. We had some other things in in case we couldn’t, but we played our base defense, I’d say, 95 percent of the time and stopped them.”
For the rest of the first half, Kelley didn’t throw the ball again. Instead, the Bobcats stuck to their rush attack. However, in those first two quarters, the Panthers were all over things as Refugio had a grand total of two first downs and 47 yards of offense.
Roddrell Freeman and Elijah Green were all over the Bobcat backfield, causing all kinds of havoc. Then Shatydrick Bailey finished with a sack as he slid into the backfield and tackled Kelley before the quarterback knew what hit him.
The Bobcats didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter when a bad snap deep in Mart’s own territory caused a safety. Those two points were the only ones to Refugio’s name until Kelley hit a receiver in the end zone in the final seconds of the contest.
As the defense dominated, the Panthers were able to build a bit of a lead. Mart got on the board just over three minutes into the game as quarterback Kyler Martin hit Bailey for a 37-yard touchdown.
Seven minutes later, a few runs up the middle — especially one for 46 yards by Martin — set up a three-yard touchdown run by Freeman.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs on Refugio’s following drive — namely Freeman disrupting things in the backfield as he ran Kelley off the field, literally for negative yards — Mart added to its lead as Tyrek Horne finally got things rolling.
The senior running back had just carried the ball for 15 yards dow to the Bobcat 14-yard line. His number was called again as he sprinted toward the end zone. There was one defender standing in way as he neared the goal line, and instead of juking and jiving his way around the defender, Horne trucked right over him for his first touchdown of the night.
His second touchdown came with less than two minutes before half time as he took the ball on 3rd-and-13 and ran it 43 yards to the end zone.
The Panthers scored twice more in the game in the second half as Bailey recorded an 11-yard touchdown run, and Martin kept it for a 10-yard score.
Overall, Horne led the offensive attack with 12 carriers for 113 yards and three touchdowns, while Bailey added 12 carries as well for 77 yards and one score on the ground in addition to 46 receiving yards and a score through the air.
“We got some backs there that can run,” Hoffman said. “They just need a little room. I think those guys, with just a little blocking here and there, they don’t need a big hole. They’re not big guys. The little holes they can get through is all we need for them.”
Martin added 58 rush yards to his 62 pass yards on the night.
“He’s getting better every week,” Hoffman said. “We need to protect for him a little bit better. He’s done a great job these first five weeks. We’ll evaluate him and his play. We’ll see what he’s doing good, what he’s not doing good and work on the bad things and the good things we’ll try to get them better.”