The Pirates used their stifling defense — holding Tolar to 60 yards of total offense in the entire first half — to open their season with a 40-14 victory Friday night.
Kwame Cavil didn’t expect his Waco High head coaching debut to be easy. Not against crosstown rival University. Not with so many players on both squads knowing each other and wanting desperately to win.
As the game came to a close, the heavens opened above Panther Stadium. As the rain came down and soaked the fans that had packed in the stands to watch the season opener, Trinity celebrated on the field as the final buzzer signaled its 37-7 victory over Midway.
If Ryan Porter had tipped his team for its service, he’d have had to write a pretty fat check.
The League of Extraordinary Quarterbacks, Mart's Gruesome Twosome, Midway's powerlifting power back, a new chapter in China Spring-La Vega lore and more.
Who's on the Mount Rushmore of Big 12 teams? Where will Baylor find playmakers? Can OU be stopped?
Waco High and University open a new era with the homecomings of Kwame Cavil and Rodney Smith, Midway faces a tough test in Euless Trinity, China Spring and Lorena face off and more.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule hasn’t spent a lot of time reminding his team that it needs to respect every opponent whether it’s a powerful Big 12 school like Oklahoma or an FCS team like Abilene Christian.
As Drew Galitz sat alone in the visitors locker room at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last September, he wondered who he should break the news to first.