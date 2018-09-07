Facing an unfamiliar opponent coached by a familiar legend, the China Spring Cougars turned back Mike Singletary’s Addison Trinity Christian Trojans, 13-10, Friday in their 2018 home opener. With the win over the Dallas-area private school, China Spring evened their record at 1-1.
Normally, Singletary, a former Baylor and Chicago Bear standout linebacker, would love a defensive effort like China Spring put on display Friday night. The fact that it came against his team, though, probably cancelled out any feelings of admiration for his opponent. The Cougars held Trinity Christian to just one first down in the second half, and rallied for the victory after falling behind 10-0.
“Our defense played a great game,” China Spring coach Brian Bell, who picked up his first victory as the new Cougar head coach, said. “To hold a team with that many athletes to just 10 points is big success. I’m at a loss for words.”
For a while, it appeared the Cougars would be stymied by missed opportunities, as they had three drives of 50 or more yards come up empty. However, an Erick Hart 1-yard touchdown run right before halftime gave China Spring some momentum.
Then, with 40 seconds left in the third quarter, the Cougars took the lead for good. Freshman quarterback Brayden Faulkner found Peyton Hofferichter for a 22-yard touchdown. The wide receiver was freed up on the screen pass with strong downfield blocking, and China Spring led 13-10.
Even though the Cougar defense stopped the Trojans on every second half drive, they were still clinging to the slim 3-point lead when they got the ball with 5:11 left in the game. Trinity Christian never regained possession, as Faulkner found K.J. Peoples for a critical conversion on a third-and-11 play.
“At the half, we said we are going to have to go take it,” Bell said. “They weren’t going to give it to us. The kids stepped up and made big plays. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”