COPPERAS COVE — It’s been a rough start to district play for Kwame Cavil and the Waco High Lions.
Copperas Cove scored on all of its first-half possessions in breaking out to a sizeable 41-0 halftime lead. And Waco High never recovered, as the Bulldawgs claimed a blowout victory in District 12-6A action Friday night at Bulldawg Stadium.
Waco High and first-year head coach Cavil stumbled to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in district play, having lost their three district games by a combined score of 160-37.
Micah Cox scored three touchdowns on Cove’s first three possessions, on a 17-yard run, a 53-yard pass from quarterback Easton Simpson, and a 3-yard run. Waco High’s defense struggled to slow the speedy Bulldawgs, who were coming off a 56-23 beatdown of Ellison from the week before.
The Lions (1-4, 0-3), in their first season in Class 6A after making the jump in February’s UIL realignment, finally recorded their first defensive stop in the third quarter. Waco High defensive back Keith Guillory Jr. intercepted a Simpson pass in the end zone for the touchback.
But Cove (4-2, 2-2) just had too many weapons. Shontez Simmons rushed for a pair of scores, and the Cove defense got in on the scoring act in the third quarter on Nick Izquierdo’s scoop-and-score from 25 yards out.
Waco High finally broke up the shutout when Jordan Fuller launched a 34-yard scoring strike to Matthew Mason with 6:43 to play.
The Lions will look to try to chalk up their first district win next week when they host winless Harker Heights (0-6, 0-4).