The Connally team that played sophomores all over the field last year has grown up.
Those guys are now juniors with an entire varsity season under their belts. And as head coach Shane Anderson had to take a minute to think about it all, they make up most of the returning starters for the Cadets with eight back on offense and nine back on defense.
“They’ve all played a bunch,” Anderson said. “They’re still babies. That’s what we talked about before we came out here (to practice). It’s about learning how to prepare. Everybody wants to play on Friday night. The teams that are successful are the ones that come out here and prepare Monday through Thursday. If we can do that, we’ll have a chance to have a special season.”
Lots of teams around the state this time of year believe they have what it takes to put together a special season. But that air of hope is different over at Connally.
Because if things go just right, this 2018 season could be memorably special.
Don’t judge the future of this group much off the past. Last year’s 3-7 season did not go the way anyone wanted it to go over at Connally.
“We have to remember last year,” senior quarterback Gaylon Glenn said. “We have to finish, finish everything. Last season was cut short because we didn’t finish.”
Youth mixed with a pinch of inexperience is mostly what took the field a year ago for the Cadets. That youth, though, didn’t mean there was any lack of talent what-so-ever. They showed flashes of what they could be with a little more time. And now, they’ve had it.
“I don’t necessarily compare to last season,” Anderson said. “But, the thing we look for is the carryover from the spring. We can’t do the spring football like the 5A and 6A schools, but we can do spring drills in shorts and shirts. We run it like they do over at Midway, Waco High or Temple. We run it the same but without pads. Their retention has been very good from the spring.”
It helps when they’ve got a full season of experience under their belts, too.
“This year, with so many people back, we know what to do,” Glenn said. “We’re retaining a lot more. We’re focused on learning and improving day by day.”
Glenn returns under center after throwing for 580 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. If he didn’t wear the same number, people may not recognize him when he takes the field this season.
He’s dropped his 40-time from 5.0 seconds to 4.7 and has added 18 pounds ot his frame.
“He’s done a great job,” Anderson said. “Gaylon is a kid, he’s that All-American boy. He’s a 4.0 student. He gets straight-A’s. He’s a great leader. He’s done everything he’s supposed to do to be successful. We had a team bonding thing on Friday and we talked to the guys and said, ‘If Gaylon is not successful, then that is not what this profession is about. We believe that because of the effort he’s put in and the kid he is, he’s going to be successful.’”
Glenn is one of two seniors on the Cadet offense. The other is H-back Devin Pullin who will be a three-year starter this season after receiving all-district second-team honors in 2016 and 2017.
Standing beside Glenn in the backfield this season will be Jay’Veon Sunday. Glenn smiled when he thought about the fact that he can hand the football off to the junior and watch him take off for a Cadet first down.
“It’s very cool. He’s a special kid,” Glenn said. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime teammate. It’s pretty nice to have him back there with me.”
Sunday finished with 149 carries for 850 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
“Sunday’s special,” Anderson said. “He’s a kid that has grown up a lot over the last year. Last year as a sophomore, he had big games but was still 15-years old. He’s matured. He understands what we want. He’s a smart kid as well. His retention has been unbelievable. He’s a physical specimen. He can bench 300 pounds, squat 500 pounds and runs a 4.5 40. He’s special.”
The Cadets have more than just Glenn and Sunday in the backfield working for them this season. Connally has Korie Black out at wide receiver (10 carries for 120 yards, nine catches for 57 yards) and Kavian Gaither (43 carries for 250 yards and three scores) in the slot.
“(Gaither) may be the best football player we have as far as who can do it all,” Anderson said. “Korie is probably the best athlete we have. He’s experienced on both sides of the ball. (Black) and Gaither won’t come off the field except for special teams.”
And then on the offensive line, the Cadets have two juniors and three sophomores. At tight end, Anderson is real high on Ja’Juan Forward (6-2, 225 pounds).
“He’s been a varsity football player for two years,” Anderson said of the junior Forward. “He’ll give people fits in the slot, I think.”
On the defensive side, Anderson can’t wait to see what his linebacker corps brings to the field. For a team full of juniors, the three linebackers are each seniors – RJ Francis, Devin Pullin and Jojo Crosby. Francis converted from safety to linebacker over the offseason, while Pullin racked up 101 tackles in 2017 and received second team all-district honors. Crosby recorded 90 tackles a year ago and also received second team honors.
“We’re all seniors,” Crosby said. “We know where we have to get to so we can accomplish anything that coach tells us.”
While these Cadets have experience as they enter the 2018 season – picked to finish second in the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine – their word for this week is “physical” as they prepare to open the season against Palestine Friday night.
“We need to go out there and play our physical brand of football,” Anderson said. “If we out-tough them and execute, we’ll be successful.”