Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday knew he’d get a chance to play on Saturdays, and now he knows where.
Sunday announced his commitment on Tuesday night via Twitter.
“This has been a long and thoughtful process, but deep down inside I knew this would be a great opportunity to take advantage of,” Sunday wrote. “I want to thank Coach (Shane) Anderson for guiding me and always being there for me. I want to thank all my coaches, and thank all my family (and) friends for supporting me. This was all a dream, now it’s a reality. And with that said, I am excited to commit to the University of Washington.”
Sunday, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back, chose Washington over offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Houston and Kansas State, among others. He rushed for 2,329 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, on his way to being named Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year.