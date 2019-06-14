Connally safety Jordan Nichols is Division I-bound, as the Class of 2020 player announced his commitment to North Texas on Friday.
Nichols (6-0, 180) is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. He made 53 tackles and one interception last year for the Cadets.
Nichols announced his decision on Twitter after making a visit to North Texas.
He is the third incoming Connally senior to make a pledge to a Division I school, along with offensive lineman Trent Pullen (Oklahoma State) and running back Jay’veon Sunday (Washington), the reigning Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year.
Defensive back Korie Black is expected to make it four commitments for the Cadets, as he is planning to announce his decision on June 22, his 17th birthday, according to Connally head coach Shane Anderson. Black is a three-star prospect who has offers from multiple Division I programs, including Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Kansas State, among others.