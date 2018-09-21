Connally and Gatesville engaged in a good old nondistrict defensive slugfest as each team took away the other’s bread and butter for most of the evening.
But, by the end, the Cadets prevailed with their Sunday punch.
Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday broke loose for a pair of long runs in the second half, making the Cadets’ stellar defensive effort stand up in a 17-7 victory on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
Gatesville pulled ahead 7-3 in the third quarter when Tyler Lewis, operating out of the Wildcat formation, ran up the middle for a three-yard touchdown.
However, Sunday answered the next time he touched the ball.
The big, bruising Cadet running back took a handoff running to his right, picked up a couple of key wide-receiver blocks and sprinted 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Until that play, the Hornets had limited Sunday, the area’s leading rushing at 260 yards per contest, to 19 yards on 11 carries.
“They plugged it up,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said about the Hornets stuffing Sunday on runs between the tackles. “They took the inside zone away and they did a great job when we pulled somebody, chasing it down from the backside. We knew we had to go to the perimeter and use our speed. But when you go to the perimeter, you’ve got to block it.”
That strategy and execution produced one more big play as Sunday, going left this time, rumbled 26 yards for an icing touchdown on his final carry with 1:41 left in the contest.
Sunday finished with 111 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Connally two-way play-maker Korie Black came up with his second interception of the game to end Gatesville’s final possession, allowing the Cadets to run out the clock on a homecoming win.
The Cadets (3-1) won the turnover battle 4-0.
Connally kicker Ralph Morales booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give the Cadets a 3-0 lead at the break.
Morales’s kick ended the defensive stalemate that was the first half.
Gatesville (1-3) traveled into Connally territory four times in the first and second quarters, but the Hornets were turned away on each occasion. The Connally defense came up with a pair of fourth-down stops and a pair of interceptions to stymie the Gatesville offense.
“We’ve got to sustain drives,” Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper said. “You’ve got to do one of two things: create some big plays or sustain drives. We didn’t do a great job of either one tonight.”
Meanwhile, the Connally offense started out of sync and couldn’t find the beat until the final drive of the second quarter.
Sunday had to chase down an errant snap on Connally’s first offensive play, losing 16 yards in the process. Thanks in large part to that loss, Gatesville held Sunday to 12 rushing yards on 10 carries in the first half.
Connally had just two first downs before Black intercepted a pass from Gatesville quarterback Preston Preciado, setting up the Cadets at their 46 with less than a minute to go in the first half.
The Cadets went to their bag of tricks to score before the half. Devin Pullin took a reverse handoff from quarterback Gaylon Glynn, then Pullin pulled up and looked deep. He found Black open for a 26-yard gain to the Gatesville 28.
On the next play, Glynn connected with Kavian Gaither for 18 more yards to the Hornets’ 10 with six seconds to go before halftime.
Glynn took one shot for the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete. That set up Morales’ tie-breaking field goal as the second quarter expired.
Gatesville out-gained Connally 133-93 in total offense in the first half.
Connally starts district play at Salado next week while Gatesville continues its nondistrict slate at Lampasas.