In the aftermath of a riveting 31-28 win over No. 8 Lorena, Connally coach Shane Anderson repeatedly used the word “unbelievable” to describe what he just witnessed.
It was a fitting adjective.
Torre Nobles made a leaping 18-yard catch in the left corner of the end zone on a pass from Gaylon Glenn with 1:26 remaining as the Cadets overcame the previously unbeaten Leopards on Friday night.
The catch finished off a 75-yard drive after Lorena had taken a 28-24 lead on Bradley Lina’s 21-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brem.
It was that kind of game. The scoring went back and forth throughout the second half, and it wasn’t over until Korie Black intercepted Lina’s pass at Connally’s 42 with 58 seconds remaining. The Cadets (4-2, 1-1) ran out the clock to seal the win over Lorena (5-1, 1-1).
“This is unbelievable,” Anderson said. “This is why you invest in the work you do all summer. It’s for moments like this. (Defensive coordinator) Clint Clayton did a great job getting the defense ready to play. There’s no doubt we’ve been a second half team all year.”
Black’s interception was the fourth of the night off Lina. It was an uncharacteristic turnover-filled game for the Leopards.
“We were plus-five in turnovers last week and this week we were minus-four,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “You can do that against lesser teams, but Connally is a good football team. We did a good job of matching them in points in the second half, but we had to dig out of a 14-0 deficit.”
The Leopards finally got their offense rolling as they moved 66 yards for a touchdown to close the first half. A.J. Bell finished it off with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle to cut Connally’s lead to 14-6 with 1:02 left in the second quarter.
That momentum carried over to the third quarter as the Leopards scored on their first two possessions that ended with Lina touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards to take a 21-14 edge with 4:50 remaining.
But the Cadets answered by driving 77 yards for a touchdown with Glenn hitting Nobles with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 1:52 left in the third quarter.
The Cadets scored again on their first possession of the fourth quarter as Josh Coker nailed a 40-yard field goal to take a 24-21 lead with 8:12 remaining.
“That was the first time Josh ever kicked in a game,” Anderson said. “He’s usually our deep snapper, but we put him in there to try the long one. Those three points were the difference in the game.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Cadets broke through after Black intercepted Lina’s pass and returned it 20 yards to the 18.
The Leopards stopped the Cadets on third down at the 11 and Ralph Morales missed a 28-yard field goal attempt. But Lorena was offside and the Cadets took advantage of their second opportunity as Jay’Veon Sunday blasted around the left side for a 4-yard touchdown run.
Sunday finished the game with 32 carries for 156 yards.
Black ran for the two-point conversion to give Connally an 8-0 lead with 4:33 left in the second quarter.
Under heavy pressure by Connally’s defense, Lina threw his third interception of the first half and Karian Gather returned it 55 yards to the 15.
Sunday drove through the gut of the Lorena defense to push Connally to a 14-0 lead with 2:55 left in the second quarter.