COLLEGE STATION – The Connally Cadets and McGregor Bulldogs went through pool play unscathed at the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament on Thursday at Veterans Park.
Connally, making its first appearance at the state tournament, opened with a 33-19 victory over Wichita Falls Hirschi. Then, following an afternoon weather delay of more than two hours, the Cadets defeated Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-27, and La Feria, 26-20, in the evening.
McGregor notched a 41-27 win over Burnet to start the tournament and followed it up with a 33-20 victory over Worthing and a 32-20 win over Sunnyvale.
La Vega and China Spring both split their first two games. China Spring claimed a 35-24 win over Celina in the Cougars’ first game, then lost to Sweeny, 24-7, after the weather delay. China Spring finished pool play with a 2-1 record after finishing the day with a 25-20 victory over Marion.
Crockett edged La Vega, 35-34, in the first game of pool play. The Pirates bounced back after the weather delay to defeat Wimberley, 34-21. But Melissa edged La Vega, 13-12, to send the Pirates to a 1-2 mark in pool play.
Connally, McGregor, La Vega and China Spring were all playing in Division II, which starts single-elimination bracket play on Friday morning.
Midway, Belton and Temple open the tournament with pool play on Friday afternoon.