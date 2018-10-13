MADISONVILLE — Connally handed Madisonville its first district loss of the season as the Cadets won 42-21 on the road Friday night. Now the two teams are tied atop the district standings with a 2-1 record, along with Lorena.
Connally jumped out to an early 21-7 lead at half time after taking a quick 7-0 edge heading into the second quarter. From there, the Cadets kept Madisonville trying to play keep up the rest of the night.
Jay’veon Sunday was responsible for all but one of those Connally touchdowns as Madisonville had no answer for the explosive running back. The junior finished with 25 carries for 219 yards.
While Sunday and the offense kept things rolling, the Connally defense kept Madisonville out of sorts. Joseph Crosby led the way with 11 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. As a unit, the Cadet defense did plenty of damage in the Madisonville backfield as Kavian Gaither also racked up a pair of tackles for loss.