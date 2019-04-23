Connally junior offensive lineman Trent Pullen announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to Oklahoma State.
Pullen, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, had offers from at least 15 schools, including Baylor, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kansas State and Houston.
“I am proud to say I am an OSU Cowboy,” Pullen said in his commitment statement.
Pullen was the District 8-4A Div. II outstanding offensive lineman and anchored the Cadets up front with 47 pancakes. The first-team Super Centex blocker also helped lead the Connally offense to 4,525 total yards in 2018.