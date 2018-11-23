ROYSE CITY – The Connally Cadets picked a big-time fight in the second round of the playoffs.
And, though the Cadets punched well into the second half, they couldn’t land enough shots to knock out defending state champion Pleasant Grove.
The Hawks scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to grasp a 24-6 victory over Connally on Friday afternoon at Royse City ISD Stadium.
Pleasant Grove (10-2) defeated West Orange Stark for the Class 4A Division 2 state championship a year ago. The Hawks reloaded with some new faces in key positions are rolling again as they have won six straight by an average margin of 25 points.
Connally coach Shane Anderson said he and Pleasant Grove coach Josh Gibson talked after the game about how many good young players both teams have.
“There’s a reason they won the state championship last year and there’s a reason they’ve got 10 wins this season with a bunch of young guys,” Anderson said. “(Gibson) said, ‘Dang, coach, we’re probably going to do this again next year.’”
The Cadets were playing playoff football on Thanksgiving weekend for the first time in 14 years.
“Just told them I couldn’t be more proud of a group of young men,” Anderson said. “These 16 seniors were our freshman class when we came in here four years ago. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them. They’ve put this program back on the map.”
Connally (8-4) threatened to take momentum away in the third quarter when star running back Jay’Veon Sunday ran two yards for a touchdown to cut Pleasant Grove’s lead to 10-6.
The Hawks didn’t let the score turn the game in the Cadets’ favor, however. Instead, Pleasant Grove responded with an 11-play, 51-yard touchdown drive that took almost 5 minutes off the clock.
Connally stuffed Pleasant Grove three times from inside the 1 on the crucial scoring march. But on fourth-and-goal, with the ball almost touching the goal line when it was snapped, Hawks running back Bruce Garrett took a handoff going left and scored on a sweep.
Both defenses won the point of attack at the line of scrimmage most of the afternoon.
Pleasant Grove held Sunday, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in the regular season, to 56 yards on 23 carries.
Connally hung tough in the red zone for most of the game, limiting the Hawks to 10 points on their first 5 trips inside the Cadet 20.
But Pleasant Grove running backs James Wiggins and Garrett broke through eventually as they each rushed for more than 100 yards. Garrett finished with 103 yards and 2 TDs, while Wiggins posted 135 and a touchdown.
A series of negative plays on special teams put Connally in a 10-0 hole at halftime.
Pleasant Grove cornerback Kamren Woods blocked the Cadets’ first punt attempt early in the first quarter and Ryan Pickelman recovered it for the Hawks. Pickelman’s return set up Pleasant Grove at the Connally 20.
But the Cadets’ defense stopped Pleasant Grove from scoring by flushing out a pass attempt on fourth-and-goal from the 5.
Connally spent the first quarter going directly into a stiff wind and, though the Cadets pushed out to their 17 on their second possession, the drive stalled and the resulting punt was akin to a turnover.
This time the punted ball caught the wind like a parachute and was repelled backward to the Connally 12 before the Cadets could down it.
Even so, the Connally defense again held steady and made Pleasant Grove settle for a field goal attempt. Korie Black blocked the first try for the Cadets, but Connally was called offside. Hawks kicker Dillion Williams nailed his second attempt from 30 yards, giving Pleasant Grove a 3-0 lead.
The Hawks dealt with the wind better than Connally when the two teams switched ends at the start of the second quarter. Wiggins shot through a hole in the middle of the line and sprinted 45 yards before Connally could catch him at the Cadets’ 4.
Two plays later, Wiggins found a seam in the middle again and scored on an eight-yard run to put the Hawks ahead 10-0 with 6:41 left in the second quarter.
The Pleasant Grove defense clamped down Sunday, denying him the edge all day. Sunday managed just 14 yards on 10 carries in the first half.