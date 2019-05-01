The Connally ISD school board approved a few key athletic facility upgrades on Monday night, including renovation of the girls’ locker rooms and coaches’ offices and a new football field and track.
Cadets athletic director Shane Anderson said it’s been a while since the girls’ athletic facilities got an upgrade, so they took priority in the presentation to the school board.
“I was not willing to do anything until we did something with those girls’ facilities,” Anderson said. “They’ll be getting new locker rooms, new lockers, new coaches’ office, restrooms, laundry rooms and storage rooms.”
Perhaps the most visible changes will come inside Mac Peoples Stadium, where Connally will convert from a grass field to a new field turf playing surface, and resurface its track.
“We kind of did the math on it,” Anderson said about the proposed field turf. “You’re talking about touching 80 percent of your student population from grades 6-12.”
Along with the football and soccer teams playing on the field, Mac Peoples Stadium also hosts band and cheerleading performances and competitions, and a variety of youth league and other community events.
As for the track, it’s merely the home of one of the Cadets’ most successful programs.
“We have three state championships in track,” Anderson said. “We feel like we should have one of the best tracks in the area.”