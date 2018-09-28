SALADO — A furious comeback attempt fell just short, and the Connally Cadets opened the District 8-4A campaign with a 40-35 loss to Salado Friday night.
Down 40-14 in the third quarter, the Cadets (3-2; 0-1) scored three unanswered touchdowns to set up an exciting finish. Jay’Veon Sunday had two of his four rushing touchdowns in the third frame, the second coming at the :58 mark.
Korie Black recovered a successful Connally onside kick following that score, and on the very next play, Cadet quarterback Gaylon Glynn found Black streaking down the visitor sideline for 48 yards. The two touchdowns came 13 seconds apart, and narrowed the gap to five.
However, Connally would only gain one more possession. Following a Cadet incompletion on fourth-and-10 from the Eagle 32-yard line, Salado (3-2; 1-0) took over with exactly 7:00 left in the game. The Eagles gained four first downs to run out the clock and secure the victory. The big play on the drive was a 5-yard run on fourth-and-4 by Salado running back Hunter Turk.
“They took advantage of every opportunity,” Connally head coach Shane Anderson said. “Hats off to them — they came ready to play.”
That was evident right away, as Salado recovered a Cadet fumble on the first play of the game. It was not just that play that put the Cadets in catch-up mode, though. In the first half, Connally had absolutely no answers for the Salado slot-T offense, as a host of statistics attest. For example, the Eagles had 321 rushing yards in the first two quarters alone, as two Salado running backs, Connor Cook and Turk, went over the century mark. Altogether in the first half, Salado averaged 12 yards per carry, had 13 first downs and did not attempt a single pass.
Despite the setback, there were quite a few bright spots for Connally. Sunday had 201 rushing yards on 25 carries, to go along with the four scores. Glynn was 9-13 through the air for 213 yards with the one touchdown.
“We will regroup,” Anderson said, “because we are a good football team.”
The Cadets return to action next Friday at home, taking on Lorena at home. The Leopards downed Fairfield 41-13 in their district opener.