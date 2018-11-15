ENNIS — The Cadets started their playoff march with style, running all over Bullard to win their Class 4A Division II bi-district matchup at Lion Stadium.
Jay’Veon Sunday, the area’s leading rusher, busted off a pair of touchdown runs before the first quarter even expired, and the Cadets (8-3) ran away with the game quickly. Conally built a 34-12 lead by the halftime break.
Connally’s defense also made some big plays, including a sweet, diving, one-handed interception from Korie Black.
Connally’s next game figures to provide a stiffer challenge, as the Cadets will draw defending state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the area round.
Fairfield 56, Wills Point 19
PALESTINE — When even the defense is getting in on the scoring act, you know it’s a good night for your team.
That’s the way it went for Fairfield (9-2), which dominated on both sides of the ball against Wills Point in their Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game. The Eagles advance to face the winner of Friday’s Sunnyvale-Gilmer game in next week’s area round.
Jordan Gibson and Kadarius Walker both had fumble returns for touchdowns for Fairfield in the second half, as the Eagles showed a serious ball-hawking ability.
Chad Rushin threw three touchdown passes for Fairfield, including two to Kameron Ransom. The Eagles also moved the ball effectively on the ground, as Walker, Jar’Mychael Hudson and Ransom all had rushing TDs.
Troy 35, Teague 21
MEXIA — The Trojans shot out to a quick lead, then managed to hold off the stampeding Lions in a terrific Class 3A Division I bi-district clash at Blackcat Stadium.
Troy (9-2) moves on to face Franklin in next week’s area playoff round. Franklin defeated Hardin, 48-0, in its bi-district game Thursday.
Zach Hrbacek, who came into the game with 1,719 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, had TD runs of 47, 11 and 5 yards on this night. His first two scoring scampers helped the Trojans take a 14-0 lead after a quarter, but Teague (5-6) wasn’t dead.
The Lions rallied tie the game by halftime on a Zack Satterwhite 1-yard TD sneak, and a deflected 46-yard scoring pass to Nemier Herod.
Satterwhite then gave Teague a 21-20 lead with 11:56 to play in the game on a shovel pass to Herod. But Troy had an answer, as Riley Crosper found Tyler Jarolik for a 29-yard go-ahead score two minutes later. Hrbacek’s final TD run provided the necessary insurance padding.
Other scores
De Leon 41, Axtell 21
Evadale 36, Frost 15
Lovelady 69, Dawson 19
Snook 36, Bremond 34
Burton 59, Chilton 13
Walnut Springs 80, Kopperl 54