Connally two-way standout football player Korie Black made his college choice on Saturday, announcing via a Twitter video that he’s headed to Oklahoma State.
Black was a Super Centex second-team defensive back as a junior last fall. He intercepted six passes and made 26 tackles for the Cadets defense while also catching 25 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns on offense.
He’s the 37th-ranked cornerback in the nation and the 68th-ranked overall player in Texas according to 247Sports.
Black is the second member of the Cadet class of 2020 to commit to Oklahoma State. Connally offensive lineman Trent Pullen pledged to the Cowboys in April.
Black also earned Super Centex first-team honors in basketball as a junior after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and three steals.