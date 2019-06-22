Connally two-way standout football player Korie Black made his college choice on Saturday, announcing via a Twitter video that he’s headed to Oklahoma State.
Black was a Super Centex second-team defensive back as a junior last fall. He intercepted six passes and made 26 tackles for the Cadets defense while also catching 25 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns on offense.
He’s the 37th-ranked cornerback in the nation and the 68th-ranked overall player in Texas according to 247Sports.
Black is the second member of the Cadet class of 2020 to commit to Oklahoma State. Connally offensive lineman Trent Pullen pledged to the Cowboys in April.
Black also earned Super Centex first-team honors in basketball as a junior after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Jury awards $6M in Drew Brees diamond-fraud lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — A jury has awarded more than $6 million to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him over-priced diamonds.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says a Superior Court jury made the award Friday in a fraud suit Brees and his wife filed against a La Jolla jeweler last year. Brees wasn’t in court.
The suit claimed that Vihad Moradi improperly valued gems they bought as an investment at $15 million when they were worth millions less.
Moradi denied the allegations in court.
Brees was a quarterback with the San Diego Chargers in 2002 until joining the Saints in 2006. He led them to the National Football League championship in 2009.
Last year, Brees set the all-time passing record for NFL quarterbacks.
AP sources: UConn in talks to move back into Big East
HARTFORD, Conn. — A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports.
The official confirmed Saturday that there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended.
The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
The school released a statement saying it is “our responsibility to always be mindful of what is in the best interest of our student athletes, our fans and our future. With that being said, we have been and remain proud members of the American Athletic Conference.
The Big East and American conferences declined to comment on the potential move, which was first reported by the website Digital Sports Desk.
UConn is changing presidents and had not been expected to finalize any move until Thomas Katsouleas takes over from Susan Herbst in August. The official said the school also has not decided what to do with its football program, a sport the current Big East does not offer.
Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care
BOSTON — David Ortiz’s wife says he has moved out of intensive care.
Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.
Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.
Redskins Smith on playing again: ‘That’s the plan’
WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run after breaking his right leg.
In an interview during a massage at a shopping mall with “The Oh My Goff Show,” posted Friday on YouTube, Smith said “the steps I’m at right now are lifestyle steps,” such as being able to play with his kids.
Asked whether he will return to football, Smith replied, “That’s the plan.”
The 35-year-old Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November and needed multiple operations. He is still wearing a stabilizing frame on his lower right leg and says he could need it for another 1½ months.
The Redskins finished 7-9 last season and drafted Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round.