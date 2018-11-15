ENNIS — The Cadets started their playoff march with style, running all over Bullard to win their Class 4A Division II bi-district matchup at Lion Stadium.
Jay’Veon Sunday, the area’s leading rusher, busted off a pair of touchdown runs before the first quarter even expired, and the Cadets (8-3) ran away with the game quickly. Conally built a 34-12 lead by the halftime break.
Connally’s defense also made some big plays, including a sweet, diving, one-handed interception from Korie Black.
Connally’s next game figures to provide a stiffer challenge, as the Cadets will draw defending state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the area round.