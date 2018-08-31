It poured rain Friday night, but Connally had the answer to the unexpected elements, lots of Sunday, as in Jay’Veon, on a wet Friday as the junior running back scored four touchdowns en route to a 42-26 season-opening victory over Palestine High School.
Trailing 20-14 midway into the second quarter, Sunday accounted for touchdown runs of 51, 35, 5, 3 yards over the remaining two and a half quarters to lift the Cadets to an impressive first victory and finished with more than 200 rushing yards.
Those Connally fans who stayed through the second half downpour went home wet, but very, very happy.
Seemingly getting stronger as the game went on, Sunday capped the victory with a 51-yard scoring run, running over a couple of would-be Palestine defenders including a crushing collision around the Palestine 30-yard line before finding his way into the scoring turf with 2:21 left.
Sunday scored his third touchdown of the night in similar spectacular fashion, romping 35 yards for another score of the game, giving the Cadets a 35-20 lead with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter.
He kicked off the scoring in the second half when he recorded his second rushing touchdown of the second half from five yards out. The Ralph Morales extra point made the score 28-20 Connally midway through the third quarter.
Connally’s Korie Black forced and recovered a fumble with 5:40 left in the third quarter to set up the first second half score by Sunday.
The Connally team that played sophomores all over the field last year has grown up.
Palestine didn’t waste much time igniting a high-scoring first half as they took back the opening kickoff, the first play of the 2018 season, 70 yards for a touchdown from Keshawn Nonette and an extra point from Tony Guman for a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.
Connally didn’t need much time cranking up its own impressive offense as Korie Black converted a fourth-and-five play with a 40-yard touchdown from Gaylon Glynn. Ralph Morales kicked the extra point and the score was tied 7-7.
The Cadets took the lead for the first time in the game when Kary Turner burst up the middle for a five-yard scoring run and a 14-7 lead after another Morales conversion. The impressive drive was capped by two long passes which lead the home team steadily down the field.
After two touchdown passes of 65 and 25 yards from Palestine quarterback Christian Hutchinson, giving the Wildcats a 20-14 lead, Connally took the advantage once again just before halftime.
Sunday cashed in a fumble recovery from Connelly’s Devin Pullin with a three-yard twisting run for another Connally score. Morales kicked his third conversion of the first half and the Cadets took a 21-20 lead into the locker room before a large home crowd on the opening game of the season.
Both teams missed chances to add to their score in the first half. Palestine missed a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter while Connally fumbled out of the back of the field in the second quarter for a Palestine touchback.
Connally missed a 25-yard field goal to end its first drive of the second half.
Palestine scored on a five-yard run from quarterback Tyler Gray late in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to slow down the Connally offensive assault.