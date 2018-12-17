Over the weekend, Kevin Hoffman pulled out a yearbook from 1984 and flipped through it. As he turned the pages of that Robinson yearbook, Hoffman found a picture of himself from his senior year addressing the crowd at a pep rally. And then he found another picture, this one of Don Hyde also talking into a microphone at a Robinson pep rally. Hyde, though, was a seventh grader at the time.
Standing on the Mart football field Monday afternoon, Hoffman smiled as he flipped through those same pictures that were now on his phone. How funny life is, the Mart head coach mentioned as he reminisced, that the pictures he found in the yearbook still relate to what he and Hyde are doing 34 years later — getting people excited about the upcoming football game while leading their teams.
This week, those two are doing exactly that but on the biggest stage possible as the two head coaches — Hoffman at Mart and Hyde at La Vega — will be coaching their teams this week in the Texas high school football state championships. Mart faces Gruver at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while La Vega takes on Liberty Hill at 3 p.m. Friday.
“For us to have gone to the same high school, it’s one of those things that we’re both at different school in Central Texas but so close to Robinson,” Hoffman said. “I still have friends that are there, who coached there, who teach there. There are kids there that I coached back a long time ago. For us to both have a chance to win a state championship, it’s an amazing deal if we can both pull it off. I just think it’s kind of neat for two guys to have graduated from the same high school right down the road to both have a chance at a state championship.”
Hyde had to sit back and think about when it was that he first met Hoffman. After a few moments, he narrowed it down to when he was in either the fifth or sixth grade.
“My sister dated his older brother,” Hyde said. “My mom cut his hair, actually. I’ve known him for a while.”
That’s around the time Hoffman moved to Robinson, which was when he was a freshman in high school.
“Donnie’s five years behind me,” Hoffman said. “His sister was in between us. … My senior year he was in seventh grade. Seventh graders look up to the varsity. You know, they want to be those guys. They want to be like the Robinson Rockets. Then we would go, as the varsity, we would go watch the junior high games which were played on Tuesdays then. We’d watch them all play. Then later on after high school when I was in college, I’d go back and watch them play.”
After they each graduated from Robinson, their paths continued to cross as they started their coaching careers.
“Kevin is a lot like me. He spent a lot of time as an assistant in the offensive coordinator role,” Hyde said. “He spent a lot of time at Robinson where I coached against him when I was at Connally. He went to Connally when I was at Gatesville and I coached against him. We spent a lot of time coaching on opposite sidelines against one another.”
Three years ago, in 2015, Hoffman got his first head coaching gig at Mart. The first thing he did after it was made official was call his old pal Hyde.
“Since then, in the coaching world we’ve become closer friends,” Hoffman said. “We bounce ideas off each other all the time. He’s one that as a defensive coach, I really like what he’s done over the past 10 to 15 years. When I became the head coach here, I went to him, we met, sat down and went over his defense.”
Hyde, who is in the midst of his first season as a head coach, agrees the two have gotten closer over the last few years. Not only has Mart adapted La Vega’s defensive scheme, but La Vega has incorporated some of Mart’s offense.
“It’s been a great relationship of really getting to know him and spending time with him and his staff and them with our staff,” Hyde said. “It’s a really good relationship. … He’s a great offensive mind. I talk to him about the offensive stuff. He talks to me about the defensive stuff. Any input I can get from him is a plus.”