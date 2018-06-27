Ingrained in the fibers of Don Hyde’s DNA is a deep love for defense.
Hyde, who served as La Vega’s defensive coordinator for 12 years before taking over as head coach upon Willie Williams’ retirement in January, always wants to field a team that is known for “laying the wood,” as they say. He gets a charge out of those slobber-knocking, full-speed hits.
So, needless to say, 7-on-7 is a little different.
“We’re a collision team, and that’s not really encouraged in 7-on-7,” Hyde said.
That’s one of the reasons that La Vega never competed in a 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament before this year. Sure, the Pirates still tinkered around with 7-on-7 – that flag football-resembling passing game that has become a staple of the summer scene in Texas over the past 20 years. But they never took the full plunge.
Until now.
La Vega is in the midst of breaking in a successor to Jamal Williams, their three-year starting quarterback who finished his run tied for the most QB victories in Texas high school football history. Hyde figured that the more passes that his quarterbacks could get in, the better.
Hence, La Vega’s new foray into the 7-on-7 avenue.
“We’ve always done 7-on-7, but never really competed in any qualifying tournaments,” Hyde said. “More or less, we’ve played in a little four-team league, and we did that this year, too. We just felt like that it was really important to give our quarterback as many opportunities and reps as we could.
“We decided to play in two (state) qualifying tournaments, Lorena’s and Gatesville’s, and we ended up playing in Belton’s tournament as well, the big shootout they had down there. I don’t think it can do anything but help us.”
And wouldn’t you know it, in the Pirates’ maiden voyage into 7-on-7 qualifying events, they landed a spot in the State 7-on-7 Tournament, which kicks off Thursday in College Station.
“It’s a fun opportunity,” said senior linebacker Jared Rogers, the reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year. “It’s our first time doing it, never really did it before. So it’s something new, something fun, something to get excited about.”
Underneath a sweltering summer sun on Wednesday afternoon at La Vega’s freshly-laid turf field, nearly 80 players ran wind sprints, as part of the team’s summer conditioning program. That included the 21 who will make the trip to College Station. They’re well-aware that 7-on-7 isn’t a Xerox copy of what they’ll see on Friday nights in the fall.
But they’re still running, they’re still covering receivers, they’re still flinging passes. The benefits are many and lasting, they said.
“It helps us build our timing on offense, with the receivers,” said receiver Taequan Tyler. “We’ve got a young quarterback coming in, so it helps us build our timing with the quarterback. So he knows where to go when the ball is in his hands. Defense, it just helps us with coverage, timing, where to be, where to find the ball.”
La Vega’s senior leaders also figure that competing in 7-on-7 will foster a deeper team bond. Such a spirit wasn’t in need of maintenance, but every opportunity to go to battle together helps.
“If you ask me, we always had team chemistry,” Rogers said. “A lot of times we go play 2K tournaments and Madden tournaments and stuff. This will make it better, of course.”
Senior defensive back Donta Stuart agreed. “We’ve obviously got a team bond, but offseason and summer only makes it better,” he said.
Stuart has intercepted 17 passes over the past two seasons, more than anyone else in Central Texas. He’ll get ample opportunity to sharpen his pickoff skills in College Station, since 7-on-7 games feature passes on every offensive play.
“It helps the secondary a lot. It’s really all passing plays, so it helps us work on coverage, things like that,” Stuart said.
Granted, it’s hard to pull up sometime. Any defender’s instinct when they’re charging at a ball-carrier is to fly in and make contact, to drill the guy. Hyde said that for him, one of the strangest things about 7-on-7 is the lack of pass rushing, as the quarterback’s only challenge is a four-second “pass clock” before he must release the ball. “I’m an old defensive coach, I’d rather see four guys rushing the passer while we’re doing it,” Hyde said.
While they may not be able to bring the lumber, La Vega plans to bring a winning attitude. It’s still a state tournament, after all. They’re in it to win it.
Just like Fridays in the fall.
“It’s real cool. We get a chance to compete with others,” Tyler said. “Hopefully we can win a championship in State 7-on-7 and state in the fall. It’s a good thing for us.”