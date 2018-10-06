VENUS — Clifton has yet to be defeated and continues to play stout defensively as the Cubs put together another shutout performance in their 45-0 win over Venus Friday night.
Clifton got off to a fast start, outscoring Venus, 28-0 in the first quarter alone. The scoring onslaught began less than two minutes into the game when Alfredo Rodriguez punch it in from a yard out to put the Cubs on the board.
Less than a minute later it was Mason Brandenberger with a five-yard touchdown run. Then it was TJ Ferch later on in the quarter with a 35-yard reception from Brandenberger before a one-yard run by Rodriguez with 27 seconds left in the quarter finished things off for the Cubs.
Alfredo Rodriguez finished with 10 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns, and Riley Perry chipped in four carries for 87 yards and a score. Mason Brandenberger completed four of 10 pass attempts for 109 yards and one touchdown.
Clifton scored three more times on the night — one field goal and two touchdowns, one a nine-yard run by Brandenberger and the other a 63-yard run by Perry.