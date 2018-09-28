CLIFTON — It’s been a special season thus far for the Clifton Cubs, and it just keeps on rolling.
Clifton quarterback Mason Brandenberger passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for one as the Cubs took care of Godley, 35-14, to remain unbeaten on the season.
Coming off a shutout win over McGregor, Clifton (5-0) kept up its defensive pressure, as Godley didn’t score until the third quarter. Clifton limited the Wildcats (2-3) to only one offensive touchdown, seven first downs and 39 passing yards for the game.
Brandenberger got the scoring started barely three minutes into the game when he danced in from 3 yards out. Riley Perry made it 14-0, Cubs, later in the quarter when he broke free for a 72-yard scoring run. Perry led all rushers with seven carries for 101 yards.
Clifton pushed its lead to 28-0 by the halftime break, as Brandenberger found T.J. Ferch on an 11-yard scoring toss and Mason Ochoa from 18 yards out.
Godley finally broke up the shutout on Brenen Hawkins’ 20-yard TD catch from Ian Mapes. But Godley’s offense didn’t do much else, as the Wildcats scored their other touchdown on a 48-yard fumble return by Hawkins.