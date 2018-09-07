CRAWFORD — Gifted quarterback Mason Brandenberger is Clifton’s star, but he got plenty of help from his friends Friday night.
The Cubs scored a pair of special teams touchdowns and their defense locked down Crawford en route to an impressive 29-7 win.
After opening the season with a 59-7 thrashing of Valley Mills, the Cubs (2-0) limited Crawford to 196 yards total offense including 141 on the ground. Brandon Ernst scored on T.J. Ferch’s blocked punt in the first quarter and Colby Caniford raced 45 yards on a punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“This is very cliché to say this but that was an unbelievable team effort,” said Clifton coach Chuck Caniford. “Our offense didn’t play very well, and Crawford had a lot to do with that. Our defense and special teams were the difference.”
The Pirates (1-1) looked crisp and efficient the first time they got the ball as they drove 73 yards on seven plays for a touchdown.
Pinned back at the 21 after a holding penalty, quarterback Tate Abel reversed field and raced 31 yards. That was just the beginning as Trey Lacina broke off 19 yards and Karson Green picked up 17 to the Clifton 12.
Facing third-and-one, Abel drove across the goal for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.
But the rest of the game belonged to the Cubs as the Pirates failed to score again.
“They played way superior and won the war in the trenches,” said Crawford coach Delbert Kelm. “They controlled the line of scrimmage, and that was the difference in the game. We were very inconsistent on offense and they made two big plays on special teams.”
After Crawford’s opening score, it didn’t take long for the Cubs to respond as Brandenberger found Jackson Phillips racing behind the Pirates defense for an 81-yard touchdown to tie the game with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Next it was Clifton’s defense and special teams that provided the big plays.
After stopping Crawford at its own 9 on the kickoff, Hayden Horn sacked Abel for a 6-yard loss back to the 3.
With Crawford facing fourth-and-14 at the 5, Ferch blocked Casen Ewing’s punt and Ernst picked up the ball and scored to give the Cubs a 14-7 edge with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
On their opening drive of the third quarter, the Cubs marched 63 yards on seven plays with Alfredo Rodriguez finishing off the drive with a 20-yard burst through the left side for a touchdown. Horn ran for the two-point conversion to extend Clifton’s lead to 22-7 with 7:06 left in the third quarter.
Crawford threatened to score when it drove to Clifton’s 19. But Lacina was nailed for a 5-yard loss on a run and Riley Perry sacked Abel for a 6-yard loss. On fourth-and-17, Abel’s long pass sailed over Ewing’s head.
After Clifton’s defense pinned the Pirates at their own 6, Caniford returned Ewing’s punt for a 45-yard touchdown to extend Clifton’s lead to 29-7 with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of guys stepped up for us tonight,” Chuck Caniford said. “Crawford does a lot of misdirection on offense, but we did a really good job defensively.”