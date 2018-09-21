CLIFTON — It was a question that had to be asked, and Chuck Caniford knew it was coming. But in all reality, the answer wasn’t necessarily his to give. Because his Cubs had provided their own answer with a resounding exclamation point.
How good is this Clifton defense? What does a 48-0 win over previously undefeated McGregor tell you?
“You saw that we have a really good secondary, but I think you saw what a difference our defensive line makes,” Caniford said. “They were all over the quarterback all night long, didn’t let him sit back there and have time to throw. Then our guys did a great job in coverage. We have a special group of young men. They’re not going to back down from any challenge.
“That jury’s in. These guys did a heck of a job tonight.”
If Mason Ochoa intercepting McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel’s pass on the Bulldogs’ third play of the game wasn’t a sign of just how salty this Cubs defense is, then maybe Riley Perry’s 51-yard pick-six on McGregor’s next possession was proof enough.
And if it wasn’t, then the goal line stand in the third quarter was plenty of proof for any doubters still remaining.
With less than nine minutes to go in the third quarter, Clifton elected to punt from its own 12-yard line, but an errant snap forced quarterback Mason Brandenberger to throw the ball away before he was tackled closer to the end zone.
Jhobe Smith started out the drive for McGregor with an 11-yard run, seeming to finally have the Bulldogs ready to cross the threshold and get on the board. McDaniel handed the ball off to Zach Williams on first down, and he was stuffed for no gain. On second down, Cade Zacharias took the ball and was stuffed for no gain. On third down, McDaniel tried to sneak it in himself but was stuffed for no gain. And on fourth down, it was McDaniel again. And for the fourth-straight down with the Bulldogs a mere yard from the goal line, the Clifton defense stood tall to hold him to no gain.
“That’s the kind of pride our kids have,” Caniford said. “We talk a lot about the most important play is the next play. We tell them over and over, ‘They don’t get a point until they cross that yard line. They can get all the yards they want. If they don’t cross that goal line, they don’t get a point. Our kids take a lot of pride in that. I was really proud of that effort they showed.”
Overall, the Cubs defense held a McGregor offense that averages more than 50 points per game to nothing. The Bulldogs didn’t convert to a first down until the second half as the drives in the first half ended twice by interceptions, twice by fumbles, McGregor elected to punt twice and one was a turnover on downs.
While the defense made its statement, the Clifton offense proved this year’s team is no one-trick pony. The Cubs can score points, and lots of them.
On the first drive of the game, quarterback Brandenberger faked a handoff to running back Alfredo Rodriguez. As the McGregor defense bit on the fake and shifted to the left to stop Rodriguez, Brandenberger kept the football and burst up the middle for a 51-yard touchdown.
“All I saw was green grass,” Brandenberger said. “Lots of grass. Not a lot of white jerseys because of our blocking. That’s one of the best games we’ve had all year. The protection we had and the holes we had, we’re coming along.”
The offensive line continued to play well throughout the game as Brandenberger and 32 each finished with more than 100 rushing yards on the night. A good chunk of Perry’s yards came immediately following Clifton’s goal line stand.
On 1st and 10 from the Cubs own 1-yard line, Perry took the handoff and swung to his left, speeding down the Clifton sideline. No one could touch him as he took the ball 99 yards to the house.
“They did a fantastic job,” Caniford said of his offensive line. “That group, I’m really proud of them. And we roll about seven guys in there to keep guys fresh on defense. We send guys in there that will do the job every time. They take a lot of pride in accepting the challenge. We thought McGregor coming in had a good defensive line. That was something we were worried about. Our guys worked really hard this week to make sure they were on the top of their game tonight.”
After the Cubs sprinted out of the end zone to ring their victory bell once the school song had been sung, Caniford seated his team in the end zone to talk to them. After talking about the defense, and assuring them the jury is definitely in on how great they are, the Clifton head football coach pointed their attention to the side of a wall, a perfect place for a state poster to hang.
The Cubs haven’t won a state title in football. They came dang close to one in baseball, advancing to the state final game back in June and falling in extra innings. Caniford wanted to make it clear to this special group of kids that dreaming of a trip to state in football was not something that could be dreamed of in a wishful thinking sort of way.
“To me, why not shoot for the highest goal there is?” Caniford said. “To me it’s not a real goal unless you’re challenging yourself. I want our kids to understand they’ve got a chance to do something really special this year. We see it as coaches. Tonight, I think they saw it, and i want them to understand and appreciate that opportunity because you don’t get those opportunities often. This is a real special group of young men. It’s fun to coach them everyday.”