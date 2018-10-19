CLIFTON — The Cubs didn’t let a little deficit get them down.
Instead, they fought back, and preserved their spotless record by rallying for a win over the ninth-ranked Eagles in a matchup of District 8-3A leaders.
Lexington took a 13-0 lead in the first half on a pair of long Jordan Kerr touchdown catches from Sheldon Springer. But Clifton (8-0, 2-0) didn’t go quietly.
Riley Perry got the Cubs on the board with a 55-yard run with 2:15 left before halftime, then T.J. Ferch managed to give Clifton a halftime lead when he scooped up a Lexington fumble and raced 50 yards for a touchdown just 16 seconds later.
That was just the boost that Clifton needed, as the Cubs outscored Lexington, 13-6, in the second half to pull out the win. Perry carried 15 times for 191 yards and two TDs to pace Clifton’s offense.