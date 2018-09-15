MAYPEARL — Clifton’s defense swarmed Maypearl at every turn, holding the Panthers to minus-five yards of total offense in a blowout, shutout victory Friday night.
The Cubs (3-0) built a 30-0 lead by the half, including scoring three times in a three-minute span in the second quarter. T.J. Ferch recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the first of those, then just a minute and 23 seconds later Ferch scored again on a 21-yard pass from Mason Brandenburger. Just 1:16 after that score, Clifton again capitalized on Maypearl’s punt problems, when a punt rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
Alfredo Rodriguez led Clifton’s running game with 82 yards and a touchdown.