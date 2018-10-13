HAMILTON – The Cubs continue to dominate. Clifton, now a perfect 7-0, claimed its first district victory of the season with a 70-12 win over Hamilton.
And the Cubs left no doubt how this game would turn out as they got on the board less than two minutes into the game off a 28-yard touchdown run by Mason Brandenberger.
That would be the first of three rushing touchdowns for the quarterback, all of which came in the opening quarter, as he finished with nine rushes for 100 yards in addition to completing nine of 12 pass attempts for 117 yards and three more touchdowns.
Defensively, Clifton held Hamilton to under 200 yards of total offense.