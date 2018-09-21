CLEBURNE — The Yellow Jackets’ special teams were plenty special as Cleburne handled the Trojans in a District 5-5A clash.
Cleburne (3-0 overall, 1-0 in district) got a spark from Jake Reynolds with a 48-yard return of the opening kickoff to set up the team’s first touchdown, on a pass from Gunner Hammond to Jamari Bradley. The Yellow Jackets also recovered two fumbles on kicks to the Trojans (1-3, 0-2) in the first half, as they dashed out to a 34-3 halftime edge.
Jeremiah Stroupe did everything he could, as the workmanlike running back led University with 27 carries for 229 yards. But the Trojans couldn’t muster much in the way of additional help. The Trojans’ only scoring came on Ronaldo Galvan’s 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
University will return home next week to face Joshua (1-3, 0-2), which had won only six games over the past five seasons entering this one.