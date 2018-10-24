It’s already a big deal when La Vega faces China Spring on the football field. Add to that the fact that it’s the Cougars’ final home game of the season. Then to sprinkle in even more luster, note that this year is the 40th anniversary of China Spring winning the 1978 1A state football championship, and you have the place to be on Friday night.
If you are a former player or coach from that team that can attend the game, the China Spring Booster Club has asked that you contact them at gocscougars@gmail.com. Those state championship players need to be at Cougar Stadium no later than 6 p.m. at the home gate entrance.
The team will be recognized prior to kickoff. They will then walk out to midfield with the current China Spring football team for the coin toss.
That 1978 state championship was the first team state title for the Cougars. Seven years later, the boys golf program would go back-to-back in 1984 and 1985 before accomplishing the three-peat from 1987-89.
The Cougar baseball team took home its first state championship in 1987 and has since won three more in 1989, 1993 and 2000.
China Spring’s girls golf program has also been successful with four state championships – in 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998.
The Cougars’ most recent state championship came in girls basketball in 2006.