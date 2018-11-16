WAXAHACHIE — Fort Worth Benbrook boasted the state’s leading rusher in Quintan Jackson. But on this night, China Spring’s Erik Hart stole the show.
Hart ran for four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and ran a kickoff back for yet another TD as China Spring opened the playoffs in booming fashion, beating Benbrook, 48-15, in the Class 4A Division I bi-district round.
China Spring (6-5) advances to face Argyle in next week’s area playoffs. That game is slated for 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Joshua.
Jackson came into the game with the state’s most impressive stat line – 3,017 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. But the Cougars held him in check, while Hart had a field day.
Hart scored three times before the first quarter horn sounded, on a 34-yard pass from Brayden Faulkner and runs of seven and three yards. Hart’s 28-yard jaunt to the end zone late in the second quarter pushed China Spring’s lead to 28-0 by the halftime break. Then he opened the second half with a big bang – taking the kickoff and dashing 75 yards through the Bobcats’ kick coverage unit for the TD.
Hart added a sixth TD run on a 2-yard dive about a minute later.
Faulkner made it 48-0 with a 19-yard scoring strike to Jordan Nevarez with 7:08 remaining in the third.
Benbrook (8-3) didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when the game was well in hand for the Cougars.