Erik Hart continues to run over the competition on the field and off. The senior China Spring running back, who continues to rack up yard after yard on Friday nights, was voted the Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after he received the accolade following his record-setting performance in Week 1.
That week, Hart set a school record with 35 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns. This past week, Hart finished with 21 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown in addition to a pair of catches for 20 yards.
He received 384 votes, putting him ahead of West quarterback Nathan Gerik and Groesbeck quarterback Ty Hale, who received 171 and 88 votes, respectively.
Defensively, it was West’s Hayden Sembera who ran away with the accolade. He finished Week 5 with 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and a half sack. His 715 votes for first place put him well above Groesbeck’s Kestler Sexton, who had 495 votes for a solid second-place finish. McGregor’s Cade Zacharias came in third with 127 votes.
In the six-man race, Methodist Home’s Reggie Williams won the award with 122 votes after he had 193 rush yards for 3 touchdowns, 6 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 12 tackles in last week’s action. Vanguard’s Carter Klepper and Jackson Davis came in second and third with 66 and 27 votes, respectively.