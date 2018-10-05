HOUSTON — Huey Lewis and the News once sang that the “heart of rock-and-roll is still beating.”
The Hart of the China Spring Cougars is thumping along pretty heavily, too.
China Spring’s star senior running back Erik Hart pulsed his way to 305 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars blasted Houston St. Thomas, 63-35, to close out their nondistrict campaign.
The game had all the makings of a shootout, with two prolific offenses coming in, and neither one disappointed. Hart obviously got the job done on the ground for China Spring (4-2), averaging 13.3 yards per carry. But the Cougars looked sharp when they turned to their passing attack as well.
Freshman QB Brayden Faulkner hit on 15 of 17 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Faulkner’s favorite target on the night proved to be Peyton Hofferichter, who made four catches for 181 yards and two long TDs.
St. Thomas (1-5) gave the Cougars a tussle, as they trailed only 42-35 with five minutes to play in the third quarter. But Hart broke loose for a scoring run, and later Faulkner and Hofferichter connected on a 90-yard TD pass, as the Cougars pulled away.
Warren Brown had an interception for China Spring’s defense, while Emmanuel Abdullah came through with a fumble recovery. The Cougars will travel to Stephenville next week in the District 5-4A Div. I opener.